Pathway secures $10mn led by TQ Ventures to advance the development of Live AI

Pathway secures $10mn led by TQ Ventures to advance the development of Live AI

Pathway is building live AI systems that think and learn in real-time as humans do Development led by Co-founder and CTO, Jan Chorowski, who previously worked with recent physics Nobel Prize winner and the “Godfather of AI”, Geoff Hinton.

The seed round was led by TQ Ventures, with participation from Kadmos and Id4 Menlo Park, California – 2nd December 2024 – Pathway, the data company that builds live AI, is announcing its $10 million Seed round to build live AI systems that think and learn in real-time as humans do.

The round was led by TQ Ventures, with participation from Kadmos, Inovo, Market One Capital and Id4, as well as several high-profile angel investors. They join notable previous investors, including Lukasz Kaiser, the company’s very first backer, who is the co-author of Transformers (the “T” in ChatGPT) and the key researcher behind GPT o1 from OpenAI.

Pathway is building the foundations for enterprise AI systems that think and learn in real-time as humans do. Underpinned by the fastest data processing engine on the market, Pathway’s offering includes infrastructure components that fuel live AI systems from dynamic sources of structured and unstructured data, enabling decision-making based on always up-to-date knowledge.

The enterprise-grade, secure solution empowers even those organisations holding highly sensitive data to embrace operational speed AI. Its growing customer base includes businesses in regulated industries with complex data requirements, including NATO and La Poste. Pathway also boasts an enthusiastic, rapidly growing developer community in over 100 countries.

Zuzanna Stamirowska, Co-Founder and CEO of Pathway, said, “Live AI will be a critical enabler of the next generation of LLMs that support complex reasoning. Today, we empower organisations with complex, changing data sets to embrace real-time intelligence. This funding will help us create the missing components that will enable all enterprises, even those holding the most sensitive data, to address issues they’ve never been able to solve before.”

The funding will enable the next step in Pathway’s mission to create live AI systems capable of complex reasoning, a groundbreaking effort led by co-founders, CSO Adrian Kosowski and CTO Jan Chorowski, who previously worked with recent physics Nobel Prize winner and the “Godfather of”, GeoffHinton.

Schuster Tanger, Co-Managing Partner and Co-founder at TQ Ventures, said, “Zuzanna and the team at Pathway possess bleeding-edge insights and expertise in one of the most exciting fields in modern business. Pathway’s success in sophisticated undertakings such as helping La Poste manage operational disruptions at the Paris Olympics is encouraging. Last and hardly least, the response from the developer community has been powerful.”

