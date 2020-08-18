Paytm Payment Gateway partners with StockHolding Corporation of India

Read Article

India’s largest payment gateway, Paytm PG has entered into a partnership with StockHolding Corporation of India Limited (StockHolding) to provide payment gateway services. With this, Paytm PG will facilitate seamless transactions on StockHolding’s website and app for its over 5 crore customers. In addition to this, StockHolding users will also be able to access depository services on their Paytm app.

With a network of over 200 branches, StockHolding is one of India’s largest Depository Participant and provider of Custodial Services. A pioneer of Demat services in the country, it manages over Rs 38 lakh crores in AUC (Assets Under Custody). Now onwards, all transactions done on the platform will be channeled through Paytm PG.

Abhay Sharma, Sr. Vice President – Paytm said, “We are happy to partner with StockHolding, which is one of India’s premier financial services provider to both corporates & individuals. With our technology-driven innovative payment gateway, we will enable ease of operations for StockHolding Clients, thereby moving towards a more efficient and digital way of managing their financial transactions.”

StockHolding spokesperson said, “We are happy to partner with Paytm which is one of the leading fintech in India with a technology-driven innovative platform. We are the first Depository Participant offering DP Bill Payment facility through the Paytm application. This will definitely improve the ease of operations for clients.”

