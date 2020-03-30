Paytm revamps UI; launches COVID-19 Information Centre

Read Article

In a bid to make consumers life simpler during the lockdown, Paytm, India’s largest digital payments and financial services company have revamped its app UI with a ‘Stay at home Essential payments’. The platform has streamlined payments such as mobile & DTH recharge, electricity, water, gas, credit card, insurance premium among others which millions of Indians are now conveniently paying from their home.

Paytm has also introduced an ‘Information and Help centre’ on its app under its #IndiaFightsCorona section to offer verified information directly from the government bodies and health authorities. It features their twitter feed along with important helpline numbers. This section has a COVID-19 self-assessment scanning powered by Apollo 24/7 developed on the basis of guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. While this scan cannot be taken as expert medical advice, it helps people to understand if someone is potentially at risk of suffering from the virus. It asks a set of questions to give a user an idea of how much at risk can they be from the virus.

Amit Veer, Sr. Vice President – Paytm said, “Our team has taken work from home as an opportunity to understand how we can help our fellow countrymen. We have revamped the Paytm app so that people can easily spot the essential payments icon and do not have to step out of home & take a risk of getting infected. We have also introduced an Information & Help Centre on COVID-19 so that people do not fall prey to ‘unsubstantiated information being circulated on social media or chat groups. With the help of our self-assessment tool, users can check their risk factor towards this virus and take the necessary precautions to remain safe.”

The company is also seeking contributions for PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) on the Paytm app. It is aiming to contribute Rs. 500 crore to the relief fund. For every contribution or any other payment made on Paytm using the wallet, UPI and Paytm Bank debit card, the company will contribute an extra upto Rs 10. The PM CARES Fund is exempt under the Income Tax Act, 1961 under Section 10 and 139 for return purposes. Contributions towards PM-CARES are notified for 100 percent deduction from taxable income under section 80(G) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

