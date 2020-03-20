PayU witnesses 70% reduction in merchant queries after launch of Assist feature

Read Article

PayU, India’s online payment solutions provider, is pleased to announce the success of its PayU Assist feature. PayU Assist – an automated customer service experience – has achieved a remarkable 70% reduction in weekly merchant queries and 95% reduction in retail buyer queries, since its launch last year. The average resolution time for queries has lowered from 25 hours in September 2019 to as low as 2 hours in December 2019, ensuring that businesses face as little delay as possible. The app is an automated self-service feature thanks to which, merchant queries fell from an average of 2300 a week to 650 a week. Merchants have access to support around the clock, 24 by 7, and are able to solve queries on their own, reducing delays and leading to faster resolution.

Customer service for payment gateways usually entails email-based communication, resulting in delayed query resolution. In particular, small and medium merchants need prompt and specialised assistance. With this feature, PayU has unified the capabilities of FAQs, chatbot and query management in a single service engine. Powered by advanced technology based on machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms, PayU Assist has transformed the entire merchant experience. Approximately 3500 merchants visit PayU Assist on a weekly basis, of whom 74% have given the app a ‘100% satisfaction’ score. PayU aims to increase this percentage of satisfied merchants from 74% to 90%.

Commenting on the achievement of PayU Assist, Gurjodhpal Singh – Senior Vice President, Growth Initiatives – PayU India said, “As a leader in the online payments space, we have taken the responsibility to address a common problem faced by merchants. PayU Assist empowers them to self-discover the solution to their problems, leading to faster resolution – on an average within 2 hours, instant gratification and a positive experience. Our endeavour has always been towards making the merchant’s journey seamless and minimizing the operational touchpoints to create a zero touch environment. The fact that merchant queries have reduced by 70% shows that PayU Assist is extremely well received.”

Ankur Sharma, Business Head, Feepal which provides online fee payment solution to educational institutes, said “The PayU Assist bot is available 24*7, which is good for a round the clock business. It’s very convenient as my staff can solve problems on their own, without needing too much help from seniors. Time spent on query resolution has really come down. We don’t face too many issues with PayU gateway, but most of the problems we face are solved quickly and effectively by the Assist App.”





If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]