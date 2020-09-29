Pega India Expands Leadership Team with Deepak Visweswaraiah and Cynthia S Srinivas

Read Article

Pegasystems Inc. expands its India Leadership team with the appointments of, Deepak Visweswaraiah, vice president, platform engineering, and Cynthia S. Srinivas, vice president, technical service operations. The senior appointments fortify Pega’s commitment to driving growth and deliver digital transformation for its clients.

Visweswaraiah joins Pega from NetApp, where he served as SVP of engineering and managing director at NetApp India. He is a technology veteran with over 30 years of experience in the enterprise software development industry. He has held executive leadership roles in some of the most successful companies in the tech industry, including Dell EMC and i2 Technologies, and was the chief driving force behind establishing global in-house centres (GICs) for several multi-national companies. Visweswaraiah will lead the development of Pega Platform and help continue to evolve the software with innovative capabilities.

Srinivas has 30 years of experience in product delivery and operations, spanning various technology industries. She joins Pega from Intuit India, where she served as an engineering leader in the Platform Engineering organization and was responsible for building foundational cloud hosting capabilities. In her previous roles with NetApp and[24]7.ai, Cynthia has led global engineering charters out of Bangalore. She will lead Pega’s Technical Systems and Operations (TSO) engineering in India and help accelerate Pega’s ‘as-a-service’ capabilities.

“As our clients look to us to help accelerate their digital transformation, Pega India continues to add exceptional talent to accelerate our own product innovation,” said Suman Reddy, managing director, Pegasystems India. “This expansion of our leadership team with Deepak and Cynthia’s wealth of experience will help support Pega’s growth trajectory and as-a-service business model. I look forward to seeing both these leaders contribute to our mission of helping our clients deliver superior customer experiences in the days ahead.”

