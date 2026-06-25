Pegasystems has inaugurated a new office and Executive Briefing Center (EBC) in Bengaluru, marking a significant expansion of its operations in India. The company said the facility, developed with an investment of over ₹60 crore, is intended to strengthen its engineering capabilities and support deeper engagement with enterprise customers and partners.

Located at EcoWorld Tech Park, the new office reflects Pegasystems’ continued investment in India as a strategic hub for product engineering, innovation and customer engagement.

The inauguration was attended by Priyank M. Kharge, along with senior executives from Pegasystems’ global and India leadership teams.

Executive briefing centre to support enterprise engagement

A key feature of the new facility is the Bengaluru Executive Briefing Center, which has been established to facilitate executive discussions, product demonstrations and strategic engagements with customers, partners and technology leaders.

According to the company, the centre will host executive meetings, solution showcases, product roadmap discussions, advisory sessions and partner collaborations, while also supporting customer-focused events and technology workshops.

The move reflects a broader trend among enterprise software providers to establish dedicated customer engagement centres where organisations can evaluate technology platforms, explore industry use cases and collaborate on digital transformation initiatives.

Expanded engineering and collaboration space

The new office is approximately 1.5 times larger than Pegasystems’ previous Bengaluru facility, increasing the company’s footprint in the city by around 60 per cent.

The workspace includes more than 350 seats, over 35 meeting and conference rooms, collaborative workspaces and technology-enabled meeting facilities designed to support hybrid working and cross-functional engineering teams.

Employee amenities include wellness and recreational spaces, alongside facilities such as a mother’s room. The office is also located within a campus offering access to a food court, a fitness centre, childcare facilities and public transport connectivity.

The building has achieved LEED, WELL and IGBC Platinum certifications, reflecting a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency and employee wellbeing.

India continues to play strategic role

Pegasystems said the Bengaluru facility will serve as a key engineering centre supporting its global operations while also acting as a regional hub for customer engagement across Asia-Pacific.

Speaking at the inauguration, company founder and CEO, Alan Trefler said India continues to play a central role in Pegasystems’ global growth strategy, with the new Executive Briefing Center intended to strengthen collaboration with enterprise customers.

Deepak Visweswaraiah, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Pega India, said the facility would support both engineering operations and customer engagement by providing an environment for product demonstrations, executive workshops and strategic discussions.

Growing investment in enterprise innovation hubs

The expansion reflects a wider trend among global enterprise software vendors investing in innovation centres and customer experience facilities in India.

As organisations accelerate AI adoption and enterprise transformation programmes, technology providers are increasingly creating dedicated spaces where customers can evaluate emerging technologies, participate in co-innovation initiatives and explore industry-specific solutions.

Industry observers note that India continues to strengthen its position as both a global engineering hub and an increasingly important market for enterprise technology providers, supported by a large technology talent pool and growing demand for digital transformation solutions.

With the new Bengaluru facility, Pegasystems aims to expand its engineering capabilities while creating a dedicated environment for enterprise collaboration, product innovation and customer engagement across the region.