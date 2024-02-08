Persistent launches population health management solution using Microsoft Azure OpenAI service

Persistent Systems, launched an innovative Generative AI-powered Population Health Management (PHM) Solution in collaboration with Microsoft. Aligned with value-based care models, the Solution identifies Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) to determine patients’ non-clinical needs and better predict the cost of care driven by clinical conditions. It helps patients receive quality care at the right time and in the right place while optimising capacity and cost-effectiveness for healthcare providers and organisations.

Predictive risk modeling is a critical tool to identify patients who will require significant medical assistance, as a relatively small proportion of the population accounts for the majority of healthcare spending. Leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, Persistent’s PHM Solution identifies SDoH based on Electronic Health Records (EHR) data. Since up to 80% of key patient information within an EHR is in the form of unstructured clinical notes, Persistent’s Solution accurately extracts this information, unlike PHM solutions in the market, which are solely dependent on third-party data sources or survey data. This innovative method, compared to existing natural language processing-based approaches, is intended to improve patient outcomes through more timely and intelligent care recommendations and provides higher accuracy, improved scale, and increased compliance.

In addition, Persistent’s PHM Solution assists a physician or a caregiver in recommending

personalised interventions through community-based programs and care management teams to prevent emergency department visits, avoidable readmissions, and extended hospital stays. The Solution decreases 30-day readmissions by up to 60%, and continuously monitors correlations and outcomes to ensure quality patient engagement.

Persistent and Microsoft share a longstanding 32-year relationship. With more than 4,500

Microsoft-certified consultants and 50+ IPs and accelerators, Persistent is focused on

establishing a resilient ecosystem supported by delivering top-notch digital solutions that aim to improve health outcomes, offer enriched patient experiences, reduce care costs, and optimise operational efficiency. The PHM Solution is a testament to Persistent’s deep domain expertise and proficiency in leveraging Microsoft platforms to help its clients deliver personalised healthcare. The PHM Solution is currently available on Azure Marketplace.

Ganesh Nathella, Senior Vice President & General Manager – Global Lead, HLS Business, Persistent: “Addressing the causes of negative healthcare outcomes is increasingly understood as a critical component of any PHM program. With this innovative Solution, built on Persistent’s deep domain expertise and differentiated frameworks along with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, we are identifying care access and health equity issues by optimising enterprise capacities and ensuring cost-effectiveness. We’re confident that through actionable and trackable insights and personalised intervention, this Solution will significantly improve physician’s and caregiver’s decision-making to enhance patient experience and overall care quality.”

David Rhew, M.D., Global Chief Medical Officer & Vice President of Healthcare, Microsoft: “The goal of population health management is to improve overall health of a population by applying cost-efficient interventions designed to promote better health for groups of individuals. To accomplish this, we need to harness data to identify individual needs, monitor the success of interventions, and benchmark against comparative data. Leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Dynamics 365 Customer Insights to extract and track crucial SDoH data, Persistent’s PHM Solution will yield personalised care recommendations and help reduce costs, zultimately contributing to enhanced care quality.”