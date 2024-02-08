Simplilearn and iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, partner for a professional

Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, is collaborating with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, for a program on Business Analytics & Generative AI. This transformative program equips learners with essential skills in data-driven decision-making, catering to the growing demand in the global big data and business analytics market. This interplay of Business Analytics and Generative AI enables businesses to navigate an era of unprecedented data abundance, integrating analytics and AI-enhanced operational efficiency fueling innovation and strategic planning.

The symbiotic relationship between these technologies positions organisations to extract maximum value from their data, steering them towards a future where insights are derived from data actively generated and enhanced by intelligent systems. As per Allied Market Research, the global business analytics and big data market will reach $665.7 billion by 2033. In keeping with the changing landscape of data analytics, the curriculum is carefully crafted to present a distinctive fusion of Generative AI and business analytics. The program curriculum covers Excel, SQL, programming basics, mathematical and statistical computing, data manipulation, ETL, and Tableau data visualisation as the essential tools. Learners will gain from live virtual classes led by seasoned industry experts, including instructors from prestigious universities such as IITs and NITs.

With a certificate from iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, demonstrating proficiency in business analytics and Generative AI, the curriculum offers a thorough educational experience. Participants acquire insightful knowledge by joining live, online seminars taught by professionals in the field. The curriculum introduces Generative AI and its analytics applications, making it stand out. The learning process is enhanced with master classes by IBM experts, capstone projects, hackathons, and live-project training. In addition to working on more than 25 industry projects, participants get credentials for IBM courses and the opportunity to attend a two-day campus immersion by iHUB DivyaSampark at IIT Roorkee.

Services for job support are also offered to promote career advancement. This program is open to students from various backgrounds. To meet the eligibility criteria, a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% is required. No prior work experience or coding knowledge is optional. The application process involves submitting a concise statement of purpose that outlines the applicant’s background and areas of interest. Knowledgeable counselors will assess the applications to determine eligibility, ensuring a fair and open admissions process. Through this simplified process, motivated individuals can embark on a transformative learning journey in business analytics and Generative AI.

Upon completing the program, students will receive a certificate of accomplishment and IBM certificates for IBM-specific courses, along with access to Simplilearn’s job assistance services. Speaking about the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer of Simplilearn, said,” In the era of technological transformation, the surge in demand for Generative AI has been remarkable. As businesses adopt automation and data-driven decision-making, this advanced technology’s power has become essential for success in today’s evolving digital landscape. Recognising this demand for skills and the industry’s needs, we’ve collaborated with iHUB DivyaSampark, and IIT Roorkee to introduce a professional certificate program in Generative AI & Business Analytics.

This program empowers fresh graduates with the necessary skills to thrive and build their careers in this evolving digital era.” Speaking about the partnership with Simplilearn, Mr. Manish Anand, Chief Executive Office, iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, said, “We’re thrilled to team up with Simplilearn for the Business Analytics & Generative AI program. This collaboration aims to give students useful skills for everyday situations. The AI revolution has transformed various industries, and there is a growing interest among aspiring professionals to enhance their skills in this field. We are excited to partner with Simplilearn to offer the Business Analytics & Generative AI program, ensuring fresh graduates and young professionals can stay ahead in this ever-evolving landscape.”