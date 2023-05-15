Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Persistent Systems appoints Gurvinder Sahni as Chief Marketing Officer

Persistent Systems appoints Gurvinder Sahni as Chief Marketing Officer

News
By Express Computer
0 13

Persistent Systems announced the appointment of Gurvinder Sahni as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for leading and setting the strategic vision for Persistent’s global marketing team.

Gurvinder joins Persistent with extensive experience ian global enterprise marketing transformation. He joins the Company after 20 years at Wipro Ltd., spanning various leadership roles, including Chief of Staff for the Chairman’s office, Strategic Advisor to the Chief Growth Office and Chief Marketing Officer, among others. Gurvinder has several certifications, including Black Belt Leadership and Green Belt Six Sigma and is ranked as one of the top 15 marketers on Twitter by Bloggers Alliance. He brings a passion for results-driven marketing, collaboration, client-centricity and influencer marketing. Gurvinder will be a member of Persistent’s executive leadership team and is based out of New Jersey, USA.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent said, “We are thrilled to welcome Gurvinder to the Persistent team as we continue our accelerated growth journey. With our recent announcement of $1 billion in annual revenue, it’s clear that our mission to help clients achieve sustainable growth through Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization is resonating across industries. As we focus on our next phase of growth, Gurvinder’s extensive marketing experience and transformation expertise will allow us to expand our dominant market position and reach new clients around the world.”

Gurvinder Sahni, Chief Marketing Officer, Persistent said, “I am truly honored to join this exceptional team as the Chief Marketing Officer. As someone who is passionate about achieving excellence in marketing, I look forward to leveraging my experience and diverse skill set to drive growth and enhance the brand value. Together with the team, I am committed to delivering exceptional results and creating lasting value for our clients, team members, and stakeholders.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image