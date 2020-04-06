Persistent Systems contributing Rs. 25 Crores in support of COVID-19 efforts globally

Read Article

Persistent Systems, a technology services company, has come forward and given Rs. 25 crores as support to efforts taken by companies to overcome the Covid-19 outbreak. COVID-19 is now a global humanitarian challenge that is impacting every facet of our lives – from our health to the economy, to the ways we engage as a society at large. And it is only through collaboration and ingenuity across both public and private sectors that this challenge will be addressed and its impact mitigated.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chairman of Board, Anand Deshpande and CEO, Chris O’Connor jointly announced that Persistent Systems is donating Rs. 25 Crores ($3.3M) to support various aspects of the global response.

Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director, Persistent Systems says-

“The effect of COVID-19 on our global and local communities is profound and it will have a lasting impact. In this unprecedented time of need, we at Persistent must step-up, alongside many leaders from across industries and governments, to address the challenge, search for treatments/vaccines as well as support victims, their families and local communities. We are truly in this together.

