Persistent Systems, ValidSoft deliver new Voice Authentication Capabilities for Banking Sector

Persistent Systems and ValidSoft have jointly developed a secure digital voice authentication for continuous user validation, integrated with Persistent’s banking solutions. As part of Persistent Digital Bank Solution, Persistent will leverage ValidSoft’s Precision Voice Biometrics to ensure strong identity assurance for all individuals transacting on their platform.

Persistent recently announced the availability of the Persistent Digital Bank Solution and Persistent Digital Credit Union Solution.

“Together Persistent and ValidSoft are delivering next-generation technologies to enable digital banking solutions to organizations globally. Banking is undergoing significant business transformation as new and ever-evolving digital communication channels are embraced. As always, the consumer experience is paramount and guaranteeing the integrity of the transaction is vital. Identity Assurance provides users confidence in the fidelity of their transactions as speech becomes the new user interface of choice for the initiation of sensitive of high value transactions,” said Pat Carroll, CEO & Executive Chairman, ValidSoft.

Persistent helps credit unions and small and medium-sized banks quickly deliver digital solutions that transform how they engage and serve their members/customers using technologies such as voice biometrics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing.

“Voice as a primary User Interface obsoletes traditional authentication models. Speaker identification (i.e. voice biometrics) is a fundamental requirement for this new type of engagement. Speed, accuracy and precision are the crucial competitive differentiators. As always fraudsters’ and hackers’ will use ever increasing sophistication and insidious attacks that require advanced defence capabilities such as Replay Attack and Synthetic Attack Detection. ValidSoft leads the world in these capabilities and we are delighted to be partnering to bring these solutions to market,” said Jaideep Dhok, General Manager Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at Persistent Systems.

