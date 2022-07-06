Polestar Solutions and Alteryx Announce Partnership to Further Accelerate Analytics and Data Science Automation for Enterprises

Polestar Solutions, a leading player in data analytics and enterprise performance management (EPM), today announced a partnership with Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation Company, to further accelerate analytics and data science automation for enterprises.

Together, the companies will seamlessly deliver end-to-end unified analytics automation and data science capabilities to knowledge workers across the enterprise.

The partnership combines Polestar Solutions’ deep domain expertise and strong analytics delivery capabilities with Alteryx’s end-to-end platform to enable organizations to transform data into breakthrough insights.

“At a time when organizations are increasingly incorporating data democratization, automation and breaking down silos to unlock greater value from their data, we believe that a partnership such as ours will only help companies further accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Enterprises are increasingly turning to a low code/no code analytics approach and faster deployments, and we believe that by partnering with Alteryx we are bringing to enterprises a more seamless platform for data preparation and exploration. The partnership will enable our customers to accelerate their data science capabilities and unlock hidden value from their data,” said Chetan Alsisaria – CEO & Co-Founder, Polestar Solutions.

“Incorporating data analytics into enterprises’ workstreams is no longer a good-to-have, but a must-have in today’s digital-first business environment. The success of uncovering data-driven insights and accelerating one’s digital transformation journey lies in the company’s greatest assets – data, people and processes. We look forward to unlocking the synergies between the aforementioned assets in this partnership with Polestar Solutions as we empower more enterprises to democratize data analytics and enable their knowledge workers, regardless of a technical background, to leverage data analytics,” said Jo Goh, Senior Director and Head of Partners & SMB Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan, Alteryx.