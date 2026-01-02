Power, compute, and sovereignty: Why India must build its own AI infrastructure in 2026

By Ankit Saraiya, Director & CEO, Techno Digital



For decades, data centers in India operated quietly in the background, built to support enterprise IT, disaster recovery, and early cloud adoption. They were optimized for uptime and cost rather than intelligence or sustainability. As India enters 2026, that paradigm is no longer viable. Digital infrastructure has moved from being a supporting layer to becoming a core national capability, shaping economic competitiveness, technological sovereignty, and the global relevance in AI age.

India today handles nearly 20% of the world’s data yet contributes less than 3% of global compute capacity. That imbalance is colliding with a new reality: artificial intelligence is now the dominant workload. AI is no longer an overlay atop infrastructure; it has become the operating logic of modern infrastructure itself. And AI fundamentally changes how data centers must be designed, powered, cooled, and governed.

From Capacity Expansion to Power-First Architecture

For much of the past decade, data center growth in India was driven by a simple equation: Space, Power and Redundancy. That model breaks down in the AI era. Artificial intelligence workloads impose sustained, high-density power and thermal loads that fundamentally alter how facilities must be designed and operated.

A single rack supporting dense GPU clusters can now draw 40-60 kW of power, nearly 8 times that of traditional enterprise environments. This level of intensity places unprecedented strain on electrical systems, cooling infrastructure, and physical layouts. Facilities that were designed for intermittent enterprise loads struggle to deliver consistent performance under continuous AI demand.

As a result, power can no longer be treated as a downstream utility input. It has become a first-order design constraint. Long-term access to reliable energy, efficient power distribution within the facility, and cooling architectures capable of handling sustained heat loads now define time-to-compute and operating economics. Substations, redundancy models, and site selection are being reconsidered from the ground up, not as optimisations but as foundational architectural decisions.

In this new reality, the value of a data center is determined less by how much capacity it can add, and more by how intelligently that capacity is engineered. Facilities that fail to treat power architecture as the core of their design risk becoming economically unviable well before the end of their expected lifespan.

“The next wave of winners in India’s AI infrastructure race will be those who treat power architecture as an innovation platform not a cost centre.”

Redefining Scale in the Age of Intelligence

Historically, scale in data centers was measured in megawatts and square footage. In the AI era, scale is defined by usable compute per kW – efficient performance delivered predictably, irrespective of workload intensity

Hyperscale campuses remain critical for training large models. Yet inference and real-time analytics increasingly demand proximity to users, devices, and data sources. This is driving an expansion of edge infrastructure in Tier‑II and Tier‑III cities, enabling low-latency AI use cases in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, financial services, and public platforms.

Together, hyperscale and edge now form a single architectural continuum centralized for learning, distributed for intelligence. The operating model of the future will unify these layers to deliver seamless resiliency and economic efficiency.



Why Policy Clarity in 2026 Is Non-Negotiable

Digital infrastructure decisions made in 2026 will shape India’s technological posture well into the 2040s. Data centers, power systems, and AI platforms are not short-cycle investments; they are multi-decade commitments. In this context, policy clarity becomes a prerequisite for execution rather than an afterthought.

Clear, stable frameworks around data governance, AI regulation, cross-border compute flows, and energy integration reduce long-term risk and enable infrastructure to be designed correctly the first time. Ambiguity forces fragmentation capital hesitates, architectures become reactive, and systems are retrofitted instead of engineered. As India accelerates its AI ambitions, predictability in policy will be as important as speed in deployment.

Sovereignty by Design: Infrastructure as National Policy

As digital infrastructure becomes foundational to economic growth, governance, and national resilience, sovereignty can no longer be treated as a regulatory constraint. It must be approached as a design principle.

If data is the new oil, India cannot afford to become an importer for the second time around. In the energy era, dependence on external sources came with long-term economic and geopolitical consequences. In the AI era, dependence on external compute and infrastructure risks creating similar structural vulnerabilities impacting innovation velocity, cost competitiveness, and sovereign decision-making.

In India’s context, sovereignty does not imply isolation. It implies resilience. Compliance, data residency, and AI governance cannot be retrofitted into infrastructure after it is built. They must be embedded from inception governing where data resides, how it moves, how workloads are isolated, audited, and secured, and how infrastructure responds to evolving regulatory expectations. Systems designed this way reduce friction for enterprises operating in regulated environments and provide governments with confidence in domestic digital capability.

This reality also reframes the role of domestic technology firms. Global hyperscalers will continue to play a vital role in India’s digital ecosystem. But large-scale, sovereign digital infrastructure also requires indigenous platforms and operators that understand local power economics, regulatory nuance, and operating conditions. Domestic technology firms act as system integrators aligning energy, infrastructure, compliance, and operations into cohesive, long-lived platforms. Without this layer, digital infrastructure risks becoming fragmented rather than strategic.



Power as the New Strategic Asset

Beyond its engineering implications, power is rapidly emerging as a strategic determinant of digital strength. As artificial intelligence becomes central to economic productivity, governance, and national competitiveness, access to resilient, scalable energy-backed compute increasingly defines what countries and enterprises can achieve.

Compute cannot exist independently of energy. Constraints on power availability now place hard limits on AI deployment, innovation velocity, and cost competitiveness. In this context, energy security and digital capability are becoming deeply intertwined. Control over reliable power infrastructure is no longer just an operational advantage, it is a source of strategic leverage.

This shift elevates power from an infrastructure input to a national asset. Countries that can align energy policy, grid resilience, and digital infrastructure will be better positioned to sustain AI-driven growth. Those that cannot face structural dependence on external platforms and rising exposure to supply-side shocks.

In the AI era, competition will not be decided solely by algorithms, models, or silicon. It will be shaped by who controls stable access to compute, supported by robust power systems and intelligent infrastructure. Increasingly, economic resilience, technological sovereignty, and strategic autonomy will be determined not on traditional battlefields, but within data centers through control over energy, compute, and networks.

Enterprises are Raising the Bar on Infrastructure Outcomes

Enterprises are transforming in parallel. AI has moved from experimentation to execution, sitting inside core workflows, decision engines, and customer experiences. As a result, tolerance for infrastructure volatility has evaporated.



Performance predictability, latency management, and operational transparency are becoming as vital as uptime. The conversation between enterprises and operators is shifting from space and racks to outcomes and adaptability.



What organizations now seek are intelligent data centers environments that can automatically calibrate resources, manage real‑time workloads, and scale without disruption. Infrastructure partners will be evaluated not for size, but for their ability to enable continuous AI deployment sustainably and securely.

Sustainability Becomes the Firmware of Infrastructure

AI’s energy appetite has brought sustainability to the centre of infrastructure economics. Data centers already consume close to 3% of global electricity, and without intervention, that share could rise sharply in the AI decade ahead.

The most resilient data center ecosystems are those that treat sustainability as an engineering discipline rather than a reporting exercise integrating efficient cooling, optimized power usage, and renewable sourcing directly into facility design. As AI workloads scale, only such systems will be able to balance performance with responsibility.



Talent: The Unsung Infrastructure Layer

Beneath all of this lies a rapidly evolving talent landscape. Designing and operating AI-ready, power-dense, sustainable infrastructure requires specialized expertise from high-density compute architecture and thermal engineering to AI workload optimization and cyber resilience.

India’s growing pool of such talent is emerging as a structural advantage. As infrastructure becomes more intelligent, human capability becomes part of the system itself. Teams that understand both digital workloads and physical constraints will determine how efficiently, securely, and adaptively infrastructure performs over time.

A Defining Window for India’s AI Decade

India’s data center transformation is no longer aspirational. It is happening now, and the decisions taken in this window will shape the country’s digital posture for decades. The path forward demands coordination across energy, infrastructure, policy, and skills and a shared commitment to building systems that are resilient, efficient, and future-ready.

The AI decade will not be defined by who built the most facilities, but by who designed the right ones early enough. Those who approach infrastructure as an integrated, power-optimized, sovereign system will set the benchmarks others follow. If India gets this right, 2026 will be remembered not merely as a year of expansion, but as the moment the country reset its digital foundations for the AI era ahead.