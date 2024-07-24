Express Computer

Pranay Ahlawat joins Commvault as Chief Technology and AI Officer

Pranay Ahlawat joins Commvault as Chief Technology and AI Officer

News
By Express Computer
Commvault, announced Pranay Ahlawat as its first Chief Technology and AI Officer (CTAIO). Reporting to Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Ahlawat will oversee Commvault’s product vision and development lifecycle, focusing on helping customers advance cyber resilience, including through modern AI technologies.

Ahlawat brings to Commvault a rich background in AI, cloud and infrastructure software, business strategy, product development, and operations. Prior to joining Commvault, Ahlawat held leadership roles at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), advising software and Software as a Service (SaaS) companies on cloud and infrastructure. He also globally led the product innovation and engineering topic at BCG and the firm’s thinking on the impact of Gen AI on software development.

“Organisations today are facing unprecedented levels of cyber threats and attacks and require innovative solutions that can help them stay ahead of bad actors and get the most value out of their data,” said Ahlawat. “I’m thrilled to join Commvault and help build the next generation of cyber resilience solutions that address customers’ most critical security challenges.”

“Pranay brings a wealth of industry expertise on how AI is evolving and revolutionising business operations,” said Kottomtharayil. “Commvault is excited to leverage his industry knowledge to transform our approach to AI, building advanced solutions that enhance our Data Management and Cyber Recovery Platform.”

