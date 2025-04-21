Express Computer

PrepInsta joins forces with 100+ educational institutes to drive student upskilling and placement success across India

News
By Express Computer
0 14

In a major move to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry readiness, PrepInsta, a leading placement preparation and tech upskilling platform, has partnered with over 100 prestigious educational institutions across India.

Through this collaboration, PrepInsta aims to empower thousands of students with world-class training, placement preparation, and exposure to high-demand tech skills. The aim is to enhance their chances of securing high-paying jobs in today’s competitive job market.

Some of the esteemed institutions that have partnered with PrepInsta include SRM University (AP), GITAM University, The NorthCap University, Rajalakshmi Engineering College, SNS Group of Institutions, Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya (Indore), PMEC Odisha, JNN Institutions, SKNSCOE Sinhgad, NBNSCOE Sinhgad, Jyothi Engineering College (Kerala), Shridevi Institute of Engineering & Technology (Tumkur), and Mangalayatan University, among others. As a result of these partnerships, over 1.15 lakh students are set to benefit from enhanced learning modules, real-world skill-building, and access to top recruiters across multiple sectors.

Commenting on this milestone, Manish Agarwal, Co-founder of PrepInsta, said, “At PrepInsta, we are driven by the mission to democratise access to quality upskilling and placement support across the country. Our collaboration with over 100 colleges marks a monumental step toward equipping students with future-ready skills that align with the demands of the modern workforce. These partnerships reflect our commitment to not just academic enrichment but also to holistic career development. We envision an ecosystem where students from every corner of India have the tools, training, and guidance to thrive in tech-driven industries.”

PrepInsta provides a robust suite of offerings, including Campus Recruitment Training (CRT) and Prime Subscription-based tech learning, focusing on high-demand domains such as Generative AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and Data Science. With the launch of Optimus, its new-age platform for placement automation, assessment, and governance, PrepInsta has positioned itself as a complete 360-degree placement solution for colleges and universities.

Beyond empowering students, PrepInsta also supports educational institutions with a SaaS-based platform that enables administrators to monitor each student’s placement journey, assess skill development, and implement relevant training programs. The company’s recent acquisition by EdTech giant Adda247 has strengthened its ability to scale nationwide and bring industry-relevant learning to even more learners.

Looking ahead, PrepInsta plans to expand its footprint to over 250 educational institutions in the next fiscal year, accelerating its efforts to build a robust and inclusive talent pipeline for India’s growing digital economy.

