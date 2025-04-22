Powering ESG success through smarter data infrastructure

By Remus Lim, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan, Cloudera

This Earth Day, companies around the world are reminded of a new kind of challenge they face, how to meet accelerating growth targets without veering off course from their sustainability goals. For industries like financial services and manufacturing, where agility and performance are vital, the pressure to deliver measurable results against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets is intensifying.

ESG efforts do not compromise efficiency, but can serve as its driver. In fact, many forward-thinking organisations are discovering that the two can go hand-in-hand. The real differentiator lies in the engine that powers them: data. When managed through flexible, modern infrastructure, particularly hybrid cloud environments,data becomes more than a compliance tool. It propels transformation, enabling businesses to move faster and smarter toward their ESG goals.

Data and technology provide the engine, fuel, and control for success

To successfully drive the ESG agenda forward, organisations need more than raw data, they need data they can trust, manage, and act on. Emissions tracking, DEI metrics, climate-related enterprise risks are all moving parts in a dynamic system that inform better business decisions and enhance competitiveness.

Modern hybrid cloud platforms give businesses the ability to process ESG data in real time, across both cloud and on-prem environments. Think of it as upgrading from a patchwork of legacy parts to a precision-tuned system built for both speed and sustainability.

A 2024 Bloomberg survey revealed that nearly two-thirds of APAC financial institutions struggle with ESG data quality and coverage, highlighting the urgency for infrastructure that ensures accuracy, consistency, and traceability.

But as organisations begin to modernise their ESG approach, the journey is far from straightforward, especially in sectors navigating the most challenging terrain. This complexity is particularly evident in the growing concern among business leaders about the internal hurdles that can delay progress. According to a recent KPMG report, 16% of CEOs in India identify operational issues as the greatest threat to their organisation’s growth. Addressing these challenges will be key to building resilient, future-ready ESG strategies that can drive meaningful and sustained impact.

Financial services and manufacturers must steer through complex ESG terrain

Some industries face more than a straight path when it comes to ESG. Financial institutions are under increasing regulatory pressure, managing surging volumes of data, and navigating growing demands of accountability from investors and customers. Manufacturers must tackle emissions reporting, improve supply chain transparency, and advance circular economy initiatives.

In both cases, stalling isn’t an option. These sectors need systems that can respond quickly to shifting regulations while offering long-term visibility and control.

In financial services, scrutiny is rising,from climate scenario planning in EMEA to new disclosure mandates in APAC, requiring accurate, audit-ready data platforms. Compounding this is the “data gravity” effect: as ESG data expands across silos, institutions struggle to act on it swiftly and effectively.

Manufacturers face similar roadblocks. Limited visibility across complex supply chains, especially around Scope 3 emissions, continues to hinder sustainability reporting and progress toward net-zero targets.

To stay ahead, both sectors need real-time insights and scalable infrastructure to shift from reactive ESG compliance to proactive, strategic impact, without sacrificing performance, security, or speed.

Modern data infrastructure allows organisations to accelerate decarbonisation without spinning out

ESG integration, when powered by the right technology, doesn’t hold businesses back, it sharpens decision-making, strengthens governance, and creates long-term value. With modern data platforms, companies are now tapping into a broad set of tools to fine-tune operations, spot risks early, and adjust course before hitting bumps.

Energy-efficient infrastructure is also playing a key role, delivering the performance organisations need while cutting emissions under the hood. The result: better traction, fewer breakdowns, and a smoother ride toward meeting ESG milestones.

Modernising infrastructure helps reduce technical debt, improve agility, and better align IT strategy with business goals. For example, Cloudera, when paired with AMD EPYC™ processors, can lower energy use by up to 33%, helping reduce an estimated 70 metric tons of CO₂e annually,all while maintaining high performance.

In certain sectors like telecommunications, data infrastructure plays a direct role in improving energy efficiency. For example, some mobile network operators are shifting data processing closer to the network edge, at the base station,reducing the energy required for data repatriation to central data centers. With 5G base stations consuming significantly more energy than their 4G counterparts, optimising data flows can have a measurable impact on carbon footprint and operational cost.

In today’s fast-moving landscape, these advantages aren’t just operational,they’re strategic. They prepare businesses to adapt, evolve, and lead with resilience.

The most resilient businesses are built for both speed and control

At a time when expectations on sustainability and corporate governance are rising across consumers, investors, and regulators, there is a pressing need for organisations to address this. The businesses that will lead in the years ahead won’t be the ones with the loudest engines, they’ll be the ones with the best handling.

With the right data strategies, modern infrastructure, and a mindset focused on both acceleration and accountability, organisations can stay in the fast lane without compromising on purpose. This Earth Day, let’s retire the idea that sustainability is a detour. It’s not the side road, it’s the main route. And now’s the time to take the wheel.