Princeton Digital Group Launches Flagship Data Center in Mumbai

Princeton Digital Group (PDG), Asia’s leading data center provider, launched its flagship data center (MU1) in India. Its MU1 data center provides 48 MW of critical IT capacity across two buildings and has achieved the rare feat of IGBC Platinum certification. With an investment of USD 300 million, MU1 is built across ~six acres within a larger IT campus at Airoli, Navi Mumbai. The campus will deliver secure and scalable data center capacity to hyperscalers – large cloud, content, commerce and fintech companies.

Despite global supply challenges and disruptions, PDG has delivered MU1 within ~20 months of its announcement and ahead of its scheduled timeline. This remarkable achievement was made possible by PDG’s exceptional engineering talent which includes industry veterans, who are pioneers in the data center landscape and have delivered some of the largest projects in India and in the region.

In line with PDG’s vision to be the most progressive data center player in the region in

sustainability, MU1 will be powered up to 40% by renewable energy and will operate on minimal water consumption. In addition to achieving IGBC Platinum certification, which is the highest standard of Green Buildings Certification, MU1 is the first Open Compute Project (OCP) certified data center in the country and will also be an Uptime Tier III certified facility.

Commenting on the launch, Rangu Salgame, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-

Founder of PDG said, “India is one of the fastest growing data center markets in the world today and is a key focus market for PDG. We are committed to delivering hyperscale grade capacity at global standards to our customers in India. The launch of MU1 further strengthens our position as a leading Pan-Asia datacenter operator, that is focused on creating sustainable value and being an enabler of digital growth. Our continued track record of delivering on our commitments is a key factor that makes PDG the partner of choice for hyperscalers across Asia Pacific.”

Established in 2017, PDG is a market leader in Asia’s hyper scale data center market with

a presence in five countries with a portfolio of 20 data centers and 600 MW capacity. PDG has a solid growth pipeline to establish more data centers in India, to serve the country with highly secure, scalable, and sustainable services and solutions, across multiple cities.

“The demand for data centers has accelerated rapidly, driven by large-scale cloud adoption,

enhanced Internet penetration and extensive digital transformation. Our MU1 data center

provides state-of-the-art internet infrastructure, designed to meet mission-critical requirements.

With a formidable team of highly experienced data center professionals, PDG has ambitious

plans to scale and expand across India and is also committed to the cause of grooming young engineering talent into leaders of tomorrow,” said Vipin Shirsat, Managing Director, India, PDG.

PDG is expanding rapidly across Asia, with several projects under construction. The company is backed by blue-chip institutional investment firms, Warburg Pincus, Ontario Teacher’s Pension Plan (OTPP) and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala).