Prodapt To Invest USD 7 Mn in Panama Operations Expansion

Prodapt, the largest and fastest-growing specialised firm in the Connectedness industry, is expanding its Panamanian operations through a $7 million investment, leveraging the unique nearshoring advantage offered by the country.

The investment will generate approximately 500 technology jobs in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and technical support.

“Prodapt is the first India-headquartered technology services and consulting firm to set up operations in Panama. By leveraging the skilled workforce and conducive business environment in the country, we have scaled its operations several times over the last two years,” said Harsha Kumar, CEO of Prodapt. “We’ve invested around $5 million in building out the center and its workforce,” he added.

The company’s operations in Panama began with a six-seater setup and has expanded over the last two years to 200 technology and domain experts who offer critical delivery and troubleshooting services for Prodapt’s strategic customers in the Connectedness domain, including some of the largest Communications Service Providers in the Americas. The employee count at Prodapt Panama is expected to exceed 300 this year.

“I am happy to learn that Indian IT company Prodapt is enhancing its operations in Panama. Prodapt works with many major enterprises and employs over 6000 technology and domain experts in over 30 countries across the globe. For me, Prodapt’s success in Panama is specially heartening as it is the first India-based technology services and consulting firm to set up operations in Panama, in 2020. I wish the firm success in Panama and global operations,” Upender Singh Rawat, Ambassador of India to Panama, said.

Prodapt’s Panamanian operations enhance service delivery for clients in the Americas by complementing offshore strengths with certain capabilities only a nearshore center can provide – such as unique multilingual capabilities and time zone compatibility. In fact, the local center now is building the capability to anchor all Latin American businesses, which accounts for about 15% of the annual revenues of Prodapt.

In parallel with the expansion, the company has sharpened its focus on social responsibility, particularly on contributions for disadvantaged children. Prodapt distributed gifts at a community home for 88 children, ahead of Christmas last year, and delivered essential packs & medical support for new mothers at a hospital.