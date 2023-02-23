Prozo Becomes the First Indian 3PL Company to Deploy Mini-Load Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

Prozo, one of India’s fastest-growing ‘full-stack’ supply chain company, has set new benchmarks in automation with the launch of the Mini-Load Automated Storage and Retrieval System (mini-load ASRS). Through this deployment, Prozo has become the first 3PL company in India to have such an advanced technology integration into its supply chain management services and take one more step towards 100% automation of warehouses.

The ASRS deployment has been carried out at a warehouse in Hoskote, Karnataka in partnership with Craftsman Automation Limited. The objective of this partnership is to deliver advanced and effective storage solutions making the best utilisation of space at reasonable pricing.

ASRS is a combination of equipment and computer-controlled systems that automatically place and retrieve the load from defined storage locations. It is designed to maximize storage density and make goods movement within the warehouse highly efficient. This system makes the picking and putaway of goods completely automated. Goods come to the person rather than the person going to the goods in case of ASRS.

Each ASRS solution is accompanied by intelligent software that ensures real-time supply chain visibility and is designed to interface with all ERP & WMS platforms, thus producing a strong return on investment. The storage capacity of this automation is approx. 1 lacs units. With the capability of carrying out 200-300 cycles of placement and retrieval of bins weighing up to 35 kgs on an hourly basis; the system is set to be a game-changer in the quality of operations at the Prozo facility where it is deployed.

Mini-load ASRS will help fulfill B2C and D2C orders in a faster and more efficient manner around the clock. Categories such as fashion & apparel, electronics, jewelry, beauty & health, FMCG, spares etc will be ideal for a mini-load ASRS environment. Even quick commerce companies like Zepto, Blinkit etc can benefit from such automated solutions.

Committed to revolutionizing supply chains and automating world-class end-to-end logistics support at affordable cost, Prozo has been consistently introducing the most advanced technology and automation right from its inception in 2016. The company currently manages supply chains for over 100 enterprises including some of the leading e-commerce players in India through a fulfillment network of 30 Omni-channel fulfillment centers spread over an area of 15,00,000 sq. ft across 12 locations in India.

Speaking about this, Ashvini Jakhar, Founder and CEO, Prozo, said, “Digitisation and automation must go hand in hand for supply chains to be truly best in class. After digitisation of multi-channel supply chains leveraging Prozo’s Warehousing & Logistics Platform (PWLP), investing into automation was the obvious next step. Our clients trust us for offering them ‘future-ready’ supply chains and being a first mover here will help us bring this cutting edge automation to our clients.”

Prozo has been moving forward towards ensuring the best of technology, processes, and collaborations to democratize supply chain access for all. It has a command center and warehousing and logistics control tower framework that enables the company to deliver best-in-class SLA & TAT adherence. As a result of this quality of ‘Enterprise Grade Supply Chains’ and constant support for B2B, B2C, and D2C supply chains, and fast fulfillment services, Prozo has been able to rapidly scale its business size and clientele and this is just the start!