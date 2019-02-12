Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) implements smart water meters

Aiming to supply continuous water supply and significantly reduce water loss, Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) has invested in over 275,000 Sensus iPERL smart water meters to monitor, measure and manage activity across its network.Sensus, a Xylem brand, has been selected as Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) technology partner to ensure the successful implementation of this project.

As the first city in India to implement a programme aligned to the country’s Smart City Mission, PMC was motivated by the exponential growth in its population over the last decade and subsequent strain on its water supply. In order to meet the growing demand and future-proof against a potential water crisis, PMC launched its water distribution project to ensure it could deliver continuous water supply to its inhabitants.

V. G. Kulkarni, Chief Engineer, Pune Municipal Corporation, said, “This is just the first step on our journey towards making Pune a more sustainable and self-sufficient city committed to conserving water. We are confident that Sensus is the right partner to ensure we achieve these goals.”

Pune plans to install more than 275,000 iPERL meters over a three year period, and aim to reduce its non-revenue water by half during this time. “The investment in smart technology presents a tremendous opportunity for PMC to gain an in-depth understanding of the network and respond accordingly to improve its performance,” said Tom Mills, Vice President, Strategic Solutions at Sensus. “We are delighted to be working with PMC and L&T and hope other cities follow in their footsteps.”

