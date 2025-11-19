Punjab & Sind Bank becomes first PSU bank to on-board BLAZE in partnership with Financial Software and Systems

Financial Software and Systems (FSS) announced the successful deployment of its Access Control Server (ACS), ATM Device Monitoring (ADM), Switch Infrastructure, and flagship FSS BLAZE™ powered Debit Card Management System (DCMS) at Punjab & Sind Bank. The deployment marks a major milestone for both organisations, FSS’s first PSU bank implementation of BLAZE™, and one of the fastest full-stack payment platform rollouts in the Indian banking sector.

Punjab & Sind Bank, a key public sector lender with a customer base of over 14.2 million, underwent this mammoth technology transition with FSS. FSS stepped in with a comprehensive, hosted solution that ensured business continuity, regulatory compliance, and uninterrupted customer experience.

Stronger digital foundation for PSU banking

This transformation reflects a wider shift underway among India’s PSU banks from legacy systems to cloud-ready, modular payment architectures that can handle rising digital transaction volumes while enhancing reliability and security. Vishal Maru, Global Processing Head, FSS (Financial Software and Systems) said; “The success of this deployment with Punjab and Sind Bank, reaffirms our belief that technology modernisation and customer trust can advance together, even within highly regulated and mission-critical environments. At a time when transaction volumes are surging and customer expectations are defined by instant experiences, banks need platforms that think ahead. BLAZE™ brings that intelligence to the core combining modular architecture, data-driven decisioning, and high throughput performance. For us at FSS, this is not about replacing legacy systems; it’s about reimagining how banks can innovate confidently, protect data sovereignty, and redefine reliability for the digital age.”

Through BLAZE™, FSS provides banks with a modern, API-driven architecture that supports faster on-boarding, real-time monitoring, and flexible product innovation. For PSU banks, the ability to deploy these solutions quickly and securely translates into faster service rollouts and a more consistent customer experience across channels.

Mr. Prem Chand, Chief Technology Officer, Punjab & Sind Bank, said; “Public sector banks are no longer just catching up with digital transformation, we are now defining what responsible modernisation looks like in the Indian banking ecosystem. Our partnership with FSS and the adoption of the BLAZE™ platform is not just a technology upgrade; it’s a cultural shift toward greater agility and customer responsiveness. For a bank with deep roots and a diverse customer base, modernisation must go hand-in-hand with trust and accessibility. The speed at which this project was executed, without compromising service continuity, reinforces our commitment to deliver reliability at scale. We see this as the foundation for our next chapter one where every transaction, whether at a village ATM or an online purchase, reflects efficiency, resilience, and customer care.”

Key benefits for Punjab & Sind Bank customers include:

Quicker debit card issuance and activation , reducing waiting time for new or replacement cards

, reducing waiting time for new or replacement cards Higher ATM and POS uptime , ensuring availability of cash and services round the clock

, ensuring availability of cash and services round the clock Faster, frictionless transactions , even during peak usage hours

, even during peak usage hours Enhanced fraud prevention and compliance through real-time authentication and device monitoring

through real-time authentication and device monitoring Improved transaction throughput– The upgraded infrastructure is designed to process [500 transactions per second], ensuring stability and responsiveness even during surge periods like salary days and festive seasons

With this deployment, FSS is advancing its goal to on-board 100+ banks and financial institutions onto its BLAZE™ ecosystem, helping them modernise card issuance, strengthen switch infrastructure, and deliver next-generation customer experiences. FSS already powers digital payment journeys for over 100+ banks, financial institutions, and processors across 26 countries, underscoring its leadership in reliable, scalable, and secure payment solutions.