Pure Storage appoints Nathan Hall as Vice President of APJ region

Pure Storage announces the appointment of Nathan Hall as Vice President of Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ). Based in Singapore, Nathan will oversee all aspects of sales and will be responsible for delivering real business results for Pure and its customers.

This appointment comes at a significant time with a robust customer momentum in the region across a wide range of industries. Customers include Chungbuk Technopark, and MediaZen in Korea, KDDI in Japan, The Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF) and Nissan in Australia,  Euronet in India, and St George’s Hospital in New Zealand, among others. The dynamic growth Pure Storage is experiencing in the region is fueled by the company’s industry-leading all-flash solutions that can meet every storage need. Whether it’s modernizing and removing complexity from storage infrastructure, delivering sustainability goals, supporting AI development platforms, or accelerating access to business-critical applications, Pure Storage is at the forefront of supporting customers.

Nathan is a seasoned technology leader with extensive experience in driving growth, strategy, and implementation agendas that enable customer success. He has been with Pure Storage for more than five years and is recognized for his technical leadership and business acumen in the enterprise space. Prior to this role, he was Pure Storage’s Vice President of Worldwide Systems Engineering where he was responsible for leading the company’s global pre-sales engineering team.

“Nathan has a deep understanding of our customers and how Pure Storage technology can help them to succeed. Under his leadership, we’re confident that Pure in APJ will continue its accelerated growth trajectory. Nathan has also spent considerable time in the region recently and has in-depth knowledge and appreciation of the diverse business cultures and customer needs.” – Dan FitzSimons, Chief Revenue Officer, Pure Storage.

“I’m delighted and honored by this appointment. Pure Storage has been on a journey for over 10 years in APJ enabling our customers’ data platforms to continuously improve without downtime, all while ensuring those same customers never have to migrate for a tech refresh and never have to repurchase capacity. I can’t wait to help our customers achieve their business goals and continue the momentum we have in the region.” – Nathan Hall, Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan

