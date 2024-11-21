Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Pure Storage introduces new GenAI Pod to accelerate AI innovation

Pure Storage introduces new GenAI Pod to accelerate AI innovation

News
By Express Computer
0 7

Pure Storage announced the expansion of its AI solutions with the new Pure Storage GenAI Pod, a full-stack solution providing turnkey designs built on the Pure Storage platform. Organizations can use the Pure Storage GenAI Pod to accelerate AI-powered innovation and reduce the time, cost, and specialty technical skills required to deploy generative AI (GenAI) projects. As part of today’s news, Pure Storage also announced the certification of FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA® DGX SuperPOD, accelerating enterprise AI deployments with Ethernet compatibility.

Innovative Turnkey, Full-Stack Validated Designs for Automated Deployment of GenAI Initiatives

Companies today face significant challenges deploying GenAI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) in private clouds. This includes navigating the complexity of deploying hardware, software, foundational models, and development tools that power GenAI workloads in a timely and cost-effective manner. At the same time, they need a single, unified storage platform to address all of their storage needs, including the most critical challenges and opportunities posed by AI.  The Pure Storage GenAI Pod, built on the Pure Storage platform, includes new validated designs that enable turnkey solutions for GenAI use cases that help organizations solve many of these challenges. Unlike most other full-stack solutions, the Pure Storage GenAI Pod enables organizations to accelerate AI initiatives with one-click deployments and streamlined Day 2 operations for vector databases and foundation models. With the integration of Portworx®, these services provide automated deployments of NVIDIA NeMo and NIM microservices through the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, as well as the Milvus vector database, while further simplifying Day 2 operations.

The initial industry applications for these validated designs include drug discovery, trade research and investment analysis, and RAG with agentic frameworks for semantic search, knowledge management, and chatbots.

Pure Storage’s full-stack solution includes hardware, software, foundational models, and professional services from leading industry AI vendors. For this initial set of validated designs, Pure Storage has partnered with Arista, Cisco, KX, Meta, NVIDIA, Red Hat, SuperMicro, and WWT. The Pure Storage GenAI Pod is expected to be generally available in the first half of 2025.

Pure Storage FlashBlade//S500 Now Certified with NVIDIA DGX SuperPod

Enterprises deploying large-scale AI are challenged with complex architecture design and meeting performance, power, and space requirements. To address these challenges, Pure Storage has announced the certification of Ethernet-based FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD. This certified offering gives customers the confidence they need to accelerate high-end enterprise AI training with a high-performance storage platform that is flexible, reliable, space and energy-efficient, as well as future-proof to growing AI needs.

The new GenAI validated designs, along with FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, expand upon the Pure Storage AI solution portfolio, including AIRI® with NVIDIA DGX BasePOD, validated NVIDIA OVX servers, and FlashStack® for AI with Cisco. With this announcement, Pure Storage continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive AI infrastructure solutions spanning customers that are just starting their AI journey to those that have large-scale, high-compute, and da

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image