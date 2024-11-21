eScan cyber security software solutions announce strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX to enhance cybersecurity distribution

Express Computer

eScan Cyber Security Software Solutions is excited to announce a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX. With over three decades of expertise in cybersecurity, Microworld Technologies Inc. delivers cutting-edge solutions through its innovative brands, eScan and Nemasis.

This collaboration connects eScan to TD SYNNEX’s extensive distribution network in North America, enabling the delivery of eScan’s comprehensive suite of cybersecurity products to a broader audience. These products include Vision Core Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Endpoint Protection (EPP), Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), MailScan SEG, Patch Management, Enterprise Data Leak Prevention (DLP), and add-on products such as Remote Management Module (RMM), Two-Factor/Multi-Factor Authentication (2FA/MFA), and eBackup. Additionally, eScan’s brand Nemasis offers advanced solutions like Vulnerability Assessment (VA) and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) specialised for Web Application VAPT.

Through this partnership, eScan aims to enhance its market reach and provide its customers with advanced technology and robust cybersecurity solutions. This collaboration underscores eScan’s commitment to delivering reliable support and comprehensive cybersecurity and vulnerability assessment solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with TD SYNNEX,” said Govind Rammurthy, CEO of Microworld Technologies Inc. “TD SYNNEX’s extensive distribution network and market reach align perfectly with our goal of delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to a wider audience. We are confident that this collaboration will drive mutual growth and success.”

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Scott Young, Senior Vice President of Product Management at TD SYNNEX. “With eScan added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our cybersecurity offerings so customers can do great things with technology.”

