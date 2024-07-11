PwC India and Google Cloud Partner to Offer AI-Powered Security Operations to Organisations in India

PwC India and Google Cloud today announced their partnership to deliver Google Security Operations, a modern, AI-powered SecOps platform, to organisations across India to address threats through frontline intelligence, expertise, and AI-infused technology.

India has a rapidly evolving threat landscape, and both the public and private sector organisations need to detect, investigate, and respond to threats faster. According to the M-Trends 2024 Report, attackers are focusing on evasion in an effort to maintain persistence on networks for as long as possible, attackers are increasingly targeting edge devices, leveraging “living off the land” techniques, and exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities.

This collaboration aims to help secure organisations in India with Google Security Operations, which is infused with Google’s unparalleled visibility into the global threat landscape, combined with the capabilities of PwC’s state-of-the-art security operations and niche threat intelligence team. This joint initiative will empower security teams to help defend against today’s and tomorrow’s threats and respond with speed and precision. With Google Cloud’s new Security Operations region in India, customers have data residency controls, which is particularly important for security-savvy organisations.

“With an evolving threat landscape, it is imperative for organisations in India to enhance their threat intelligence capabilities and stay ahead of the curve on cyber resilience. We believe this collaboration between PwC India and Google Cloud could play a transformative role in supporting businesses to derive optimal value from their cloud investments and scale with confidence and agility,” said Sangram Gayal, Partner and Managed Services Leader – Transformation at PwC India.

“We are enthusiastic about this partnership with Google Cloud. It is a significant step toward offering our clients a completely managed security solution that integrates seamlessly with their business needs. PwC’s strength in business and technology married with Google Security Operations, will accelerate transformation, increase business agility and maximize use cases,” added Vivek Belgavi, Partner and Leader – Alliances and Ecosystems, PwC India.

“Our partnership with PwC India is a testament to the shared commitment of two industry leaders. Bringing together PwC’s vast industry expertise with the power of Gemini in Google Security Operations will be a catalyst to supercharge security operations; this is a game changer for our customers to drive operational excellence and modernize their security operations,” commented Sandeep Patil, Head of Security Partners and MSS, JAPAC, Google Cloud.