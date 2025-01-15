Qlik acquires Upsolver to deliver low-latency ingestion and optimisation for apache iceberg

Qlik announced the acquisition of Upsolver, a pioneer in real-time data streaming and Apache Iceberg optimisation. This move deepens Qlik’s ability to provide enterprises with end-to-end, open, and scalable solutions that unify data integration, analytics, and AI under a single platform. The acquisition combines Upsolver’s real-time ingestion to Iceberg and adaptive optimisation with Qlik’s end-to-end data platform, enabling organisations to access data faster, optimise their data estate, reduce costs, and unlock AI-driven insights.

The acquisition of Upsolver positions Qlik to lead in the shift toward open data lakehouses, where enterprises demand flexibility, scalability, and performance. Apache Iceberg, a transformative open table format, enables organisations to implement open lakehouses that provide high-performance analytics on large datasets while ensuring seamless integration with various data processing engines. By integratin Upsolver’s real-time ingestion and optimisation technologies, Qlik offers a seamless platform for delivering timely insights, reducing infrastructure costs, and enabling enterprises to scale analytics and AI initiatives with open, trusted, and governed data.

Key benefits of this acquisition include:

Real-Time Insights: Enable continuous ingestion from streaming sources like Kafka and Kinesis, powering faster decisions and AI workflows.

Unified Data Ecosystem: Single unified data platform to ingest, transform, manage, optimise, and govern Iceberg-based open lakehouses.

Cost Optimisation: Cut infrastructure costs with Upsolver’s Adaptive Iceberg Optimiser, reducing storage and improving query performance by up to 5x through automated, table-specific optimisations.

Open and Interoperable: Leverage an open Iceberg table format to operate flexibly with a range of tools and engines like Snowflake, Databricks, and Athena.

“With Upsolver’s real-time streaming capabilities and advanced Iceberg optimisation, we’re building on Qlik’s proven enterprise solutions to drive even greater value for our customers,” said James Fisher, Chief Strategy Officer at Qlik. “We’re also excited to welcome Upsolver’s team of experts to Qlik, further strengthening our commitment to providing open, scalable data solutions that reduce complexity and fuel innovation across data integration, analytics, and AI.”

“The integration of Qlik and Upsolver highlights the growing importance of open, real-time data architectures in today’s enterprise landscape,” said Stewart Bond, Vice President of Data Intelligence and Integration Software Research at IDC. “This move positions Qlik to deliver solutions that meet the dual demands for scalability and interoperability, helping organisations unlock the full potential of data-intensive workloads such as AI and machine learning while maintaining control over costs and governance.”

“Upsolver and Qlik share a deep commitment to simplifying data complexity and empowering enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data,” said Ori Rafael, CEO, Upsolver. “What makes this partnership so powerful is how seamlessly our real-time ingestion and Iceberg optimisation align with Qlik’s end-to-end platform. Together, we are delivering a unified solution that equips organisations to scale with confidence, reduce costs, and enable AI-driven innovation with trusted and governed data.”

The acquisition of Upsolver strengthens Qlik’s ability to address the growing demand for open, real-time data solutions tailored to modern enterprise needs. By integrating Upsolver’s expertise in Iceberg optimisation and streaming data with Qlik’s platform, businesses gain the tools to simplify data management, enhance operational efficiency, and scale their AI-driven strategies. Discover how Qlik and Upsolver together can transform your approach to data at Qlik.com.