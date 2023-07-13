Qlik names Casey George as Executive Vice President of Global Sales

Qlik named Casey George as its new Executive Vice President of Global Sales. Casey will lead Qlik’s go-to-market alignment to build new customer relationships and deepen strategic partnerships with technology leaders, system integrators and value-added resellers.

“Casey knows what it takes to unify and grow global sales and partner organizations and has a strong track record of consistently creating value for customers and partners,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “From our first interactions during the acquisition of Talend, Casey showed he has the right mix of experience and drive to help Qlik achieve our goals, and I’m thrilled to have him leading our global sales and partner efforts.”

Casey brings over 20 years of experience scaling SaaS companies and a proven track record of earning customer loyalty and accelerating growth, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer for Talend®. Prior to Talend, Casey was the Senior Vice President and General Manager at Verint, a global leader in customer engagement, and also spent over 20 years at IBM in multiple executive roles.

“When Qlik and Talend came together, we created a truly unique best-in-class set of data integration, data quality and analytics solutions that has the opportunity to redefine the industry,” said Casey George, EVP of Global Sales at Qlik. “There has never been a more exciting time to be in the data and analytics space, and I look forward to driving and expanding our leadership with our dynamic global sales organization and incredible partner ecosystem.”

Qlik also made additional sales leadership announcements related to the APAC region.