Quest Global has announced the acquisition of BITSILICA, an India-based semiconductor design services firm, in a move aimed at strengthening its semiconductor portfolio and accelerating its full-stack engineering strategy.

The acquisition enhances Quest Global’s capabilities across the semiconductor value chain—from concept-to-silicon-to-software—while expanding its ability to support global clients in an increasingly complex and fast-evolving chip design ecosystem.

Founded in 2019, BITSILICA brings specialised expertise in ASIC design, design verification, physical design, DFT, and embedded software, along with a team of over 500 engineers across India and Southeast Asia. Its strong focus on design verification—an increasingly critical area in semiconductor development—will significantly bolster Quest Global’s capabilities in functional and formal verification, gate-level simulations, and validation processes.

According to Ajit Prabhu, Co-founder and CEO of Quest Global, the acquisition aligns with the company’s vision of serving as a trusted engineering partner for complex semiconductor challenges. He highlighted that combining capabilities will enable the company to better address evolving client requirements across the semiconductor industry.

From BITSILICA’s perspective, the partnership provides access to Quest Global’s 25+ years of engineering expertise and global scale, enabling faster growth and deeper engagement with high-value semiconductor customers. Bhaskar Kakani, Co-founder and CEO of BITSILICA, noted that the collaboration marks a significant milestone, positioning the combined entity to deliver more advanced and scalable solutions.

Strategically, the acquisition comes at a time when demand for semiconductor innovation is surging across sectors such as automotive, AI, IoT, and high-performance computing. By integrating BITSILICA’s capabilities, Quest Global is strengthening its ability to solve complex, design-intensive engineering challenges, particularly for automotive semiconductor clients where verification and reliability are mission-critical.

The move also reinforces Quest Global’s broader ambition to build a comprehensive, end-to-end semiconductor engineering stack, enabling clients to move seamlessly from design to deployment.

With this acquisition, Quest Global is deepening its position in the global semiconductor services market, aligning with industry trends that prioritise specialised design expertise, scalability, and full-lifecycle engineering support in an increasingly competitive landscape.