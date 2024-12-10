Express Computer

Quest Global announces strategic partnership with Drees & Sommer to establish high value centre of performance and innovation in Bangalore

Quest Global announces strategic partnership with Drees & Sommer to establish high value centre of performance and innovation in Bangalore

News
By Express Computer
0 0

Quest Global announced a strategic partnership with Drees & Sommer. This partnership will build a High Value Centre of Performance and Innovation (HVCPI) in Bangalore. This collaboration will build competitiveness, scale, and capability, ensuring a seamless blend of expertise and capacity enhancement in line with Drees & Sommer’s 2030 Strategy.

This partnership signifies a major milestone for Quest Global as it ventures into the EPCM industry segment. As part of this collaboration, Quest Global will leverage its engineering expertise to establish a local-global team within the HVCPI to support Drees & Sommer to swiftly build sustainable competence and capacity, further solidifying their position in the EPCM and EPC industries.

“We are excited to collaborate with Drees & Sommer to build a High Value Center of Performance and Innovation, delivering innovative and high-quality engineering solutions. This partnership combines Drees & Sommer’s unparalleled expertise with our deep-rooted engineering capabilities, delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to our clients. By leveraging our combined strengths, we aim to redefine industry standards, offering unparalleled value and efficiency to our clients across various sectors,” said Ajay Prabhu, President -Technology Services, Quest Global.

Commenting on the partnership, Veit Thurm, Partner and Managing Director, Drees & Sommer said, “We are thrilled to partner with Quest Global and establish our presence in India. This partnership is crucial for our growth strategy and will enable us to enhance our service offerings and market competitiveness and will provide the flexibility and resilience required for continued success.”

The HVCPI is strategically designed to serve as a hub for innovation and excellence, driving advancements in key areas such as Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Civil, Structural, and Architecture services. The partnership will cater to specific sectors within the EPCM industry, including Hitech & Production Industries such as Semiconductor, Battery, Pharma & Lifesciences, Chemical, and Automotive.

