Tenable security center delivers focused vulnerability prioritisation to close critical exposures that increase business risk

Tenable the exposure management company, announced new vulnerability intelligence, risk prioritisation, and web application scanning features for Tenable Security Center.

Tenable Security Center identifies, investigates, and prioritises vulnerabilities, providing customers with a risk-based view of their security and compliance posture for their on-premises environments. Equipped with Tenable Vulnerability Intelligence, organisations have contextualised vulnerability data at their fingertips to effectively know, expose and close their critical vulnerabilities. Now available in Tenable Security Center, the curated database streamlines processes, providing enhanced visibility and threat context necessary to close critical risks.

“Traditional on-premise vulnerability management tools limit visibility and leave organisations unknowingly vulnerable. At Tenable, we support organisations’ desire to manage data on-premises and provide them with advanced vulnerability management tools to widen visibility, understand exposures and prioritise risk,” said Shai Morag, chief product officer, Tenable. “Tenable is a trusted partner and advisor for our cloud, on-premises, and hybrid customers, delivering advanced solutions that significantly improve their vulnerability management programs at scale.”

Additional new features available in Tenable Security Center include: