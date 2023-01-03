Express Computer

Quest Global ties up with TomTom to deliver digital cockpit solutions

Quest Global, one of the world’s leading engineering services firms, today announced its partnership with TomTom, the geolocation technology specialist. Quest Global will be a key integration partner to deliver software and applications for TomTom’s Digital Cockpit platform.

With the surge in the demand for software-defined vehicles, this strategic partnership will be a frontrunner for OEMs that are increasingly working towards offering safe, secure and immersive experiences for their consumers. The partnership will yield next-gen infotainment solutions with a variety of connectivity and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features, navigation systems, and entertainment apps.

Speaking on the association, Alfonso Martinez, Global Business Head – Transportation, Quest Global, said, “We are excited to partner with TomTom as a trusted integration partner for their advanced and scalable Digital Cockpit platform. As a leading engineering services company, we have the distinct advantage of meeting the technical needs of TomTom and its clients thanks to our global presence, our multi-decade automotive expertise, and our diverse and strong bench of talented engineers. The benefits of this partnership are clear: An enhanced driver and passenger experience for consumers, and reduced time to market for automakers.”

The two companies will work with leading OEM’s across USA, Europe, and APAC, as part of this agreement. The association will leverage Android Automotive’s ecosystem and provide platform optimizations, to facilitate seamless integration of TomTom’s Digital Cockpit platform.

Paul Hesen, Vice President Product Management, TomTom said, “TomTom is excited to partner with Quest Global, and cater to market demands with our innovative yet safe, secure, cost-effective and reliable Digital Cockpit platform. We are confident Quest Global will be our partner in the truest sense of the word, and will help us further enhance the immersive branded experiences we create.”

Over the years, TomTom has brought innovation to the automotive industry through its diverse products, platforms and technologies. The innovative Digital Cockpit platform provides personalized, protected in-vehicle experiences across brands, car models and trim levels, and enables automakers to be in control of their brand and future revenue streams across a vehicle’s lifecycle.

Quest Global is displaying a large suite of automotive offerings at CES 2023, in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2023. Visit Booth #11015, North Hall, LVCC to see the demonstrations and learn more about the TomTom and Quest Global collaboration.

