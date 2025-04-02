Quick Heal and BIRD Lucknow inaugurate advanced cybersecurity lab to fortify rural financial institutions against digital threat

Quick Heal Technologies Limited collaborated in establishment of state-of-the-art cybersecurity lab at the Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD), Lucknow. This milestone marks a significant step forward in their strategic partnership to enhance cybersecurity within Rural Financial Institutions (RFIs) across India. The lab was inaugurated by Shri Shaji K.V., Chairman NABARD on 06th March 2025. The event was also graced by Shri AK Sood, DMD, NABARD, Shri Nirupam Mehrotra, Director BIRD and other senior officials from NABARD.

The cybersecurity lab is designed to create awareness and provide hands-on training and skill development for officials in RFIs, equipping them with the latest cybersecurity tools and strategies. This initiative is part of a broader effort to create a robust digital ecosystem that promotes secure financial inclusion in rural India. The lab offers practical training sessions on cybersecurity best practices, cyber hygiene, and fraud prevention, utilising cutting-edge technology to simulate real-world cyber threats. This allows participants to gain valuable experience in threat detection and mitigation, fostering a collaborative environment where experts and stakeholders can share knowledge and develop effective cybersecurity policies.

Shri Shaji K.V., Chairman, NABARD, lauding the efforts of BIRD and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. emphasised that such collaborations between training institutes and industry can go a long way in equipping the officers of RFIs with latest industry best practices in the cyber security domain.

Vishal Salvi, CEO, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, speaking about the lab, “Digital security remains a key challenge today, especially in rural setups. RFIs are generally at a greater risk of cyber exploitation owing to the limited knowledge and resources at their disposal. I commend BIRD for taking proactive steps to transform cybersecurity preparedness. With this new lab, we aim to shift the status quo by providing advanced training and infrastructure to empower rural institutions. Our goal is to help them defend against evolving threats and safeguard the financial security of underserved communities—those who are often most vulnerable to cyber risks yet have the least protection. This partnership with BIRD Lucknow exemplifies our joint commitment to strengthen rural India’s cyber resilience and create safer digital ecosystems for all.”

Mr. Nirupam Mehrotra, Director of BIRD Lucknow, while speaking on the occasion, “The inauguration of this Cybersecurity Lab is a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen the digital resilience of RFIs. With Quick Heal’s expertise and our deep understanding of rural finance, we are poised to make a substantial impact in enhancing the security frameworks of RFIs. This lab will serve as a critical resource for officials in RFIs, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to combat emerging cyber threats effectively. We are committed to working closely with Quick Heal to ensure that our initiatives contribute meaningfully to the broader goal of secure financial inclusion in rural India.”

As Quick Heal & its enterprise arm, Seqrite continue to innovate and expand its cybersecurity offerings, the company remains firmly aligned with its vision of being a trusted global leader in securing the digital world. This vision is driven by a mission to provide innovative, preferred, and valued security solutions that protect information and interactions across all types of networks, devices, and platforms globally. By fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, the cybersecurity leader aims to build a healthy business and organisation that contributes to creating a secure digital environment for all.