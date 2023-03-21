Quick Heal collaborates with NIST-NCCoE’s data classification project

Quick Heal, a global cyber security solutions provider, has been listed as the first and only Indian company to work as an official collaborator on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)’ s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) Data Classification Project. Quick Heal will work alongside tech giants such as Google, Adobe, JP Morgan Chase, and other industry leaders. The project aims to develop and test standards and guidelines for data classification that can be used across industries and organizations. Quick Heal’s inclusion on the project is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge enterprise cybersecurity solutions through its brand SEQRITE and its expertise in the data security field.

Data classification is a fundamental aspect of cybersecurity transformation. It involves identifying and categorizing data based on its sensitivity, consent and the level of protection it requires. This process helps organizations to implement appropriate security measures that align with their risk management strategies and Data Privacy compliance requirements. By classifying data, companies can prioritize their security efforts, identify vulnerabilities, and protect their most critical assets from potential breaches or cyber-attacks. Moreover, data classification enables organizations to comply with regulatory requirements which mandate the protection of certain types of data and control the consent, making it crucial for ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Kailash Katkar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Quick Heal Technologies Limited said, “Quick Heal is leading cybersecurity transformation across industries and we are thrilled to join forces with Google, Adobe, JP Morgan Chase, and other industry leaders as an official collaborator on the NIST NCCoE Data Classification Project. Being the only Indian company working on the project is a matter of immense pride for us. At Quick Heal, we understand the critical importance of data classification, and we are excited to contribute our expertise and innovative solutions for this important initiative. Through collaboration and a shared commitment towards advancing cybersecurity best practices, we can help organizations better protect their sensitive data and improve their overall cybersecurity posture.”

“As organizations migrate towards Zero Trust Architectures, a ‘data-centric’ approach to cybersecurity is needed that prioritizes protections for an organization’s critical data. We are excited to be working with all our collaborators to develop recommended practices for data classification that can be adopted to support an organization’s ability to provide cybersecurity and privacy protections for critical data.”, said, Bill Newhouse, Cybersecurity Engineer, NIST NCCoE

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) is a collaborative center within the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce, that works to improve the security of information systems by accelerating the adoption of practical, standards-based cybersecurity solutions. Quick Heal’ collaboration with NIST-NCCoE on Data Classification Project is just one of many collaborative efforts between the company and other industry leaders. Quick Heal has a long history of working with organizations to develop and implement effective cybersecurity solutions, and its inclusion as a collaborator on this project further solidifies its position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry.