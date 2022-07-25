Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Quick Heal Technologies posts its Q1-FY23 results with 50% YoY growth in the Enterprise segment

Quick Heal Technologies posts its Q1-FY23 results with 50% YoY growth in the Enterprise segment

News
By Express Computer
growth-goal-target-ec
0 96

Quick Heal Technologies Limited, one of the leading providers of cybersecurity and data protection solutions to consumers, businesses, and government, reported its unaudited results for the quarter ended 30th June 2022.

Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Particulars (INR Crs)

Q1-FY23

Q1-FY22

YoY Change

Revenue

61.1

54.8

11.5%

EBITDA

1.1

5.2

(79.8%)

EBITDA Margins

1.72%

9.47%

(775) bps

PAT

0.2

6.2

(97.1%)

PAT Margin

0.29%

11.26%

(1,097) bps

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, “Our 1st quarter results show an improved YoY double digit growth in Revenue. The Enterprise segment continues its strong momentum because of our years of hard work on the R&D and customer centricity. We have set up a strong customer base in the SMB segment in India through years of S&M efforts. With the new product releases and our shift towards large Enterprise, the future looks far more promising. Our newly launched ZTUA product was able to garner traction and acquired its first customer in this quarter, which further solidifies our belief,” he added.

Mr. Navin Sharma, Chief Financial Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, “We have delivered strong growth in revenues within Q1-FY23, through continued demand for our products. The enterprise segment has already become one-third of our overall business and has grown by ~50% YoY. We are continuing to invest heavily into R&D and S&M for the future. We have seen early successes and are very confident of the future growth. We are committed to driving shareholder value by growing profitability across both of our segments and driving solid Unlevered Cash Flow. We have constantly rewarded our shareholders through buyback and dividend distribution programs and have returned INR 436 Cr to our shareholders since FY20,” he added.

We have proposed a buyback of INR 150 Cr for our shareholders.

Segmental performance for the quarter ended 30th June 2022:

✓ Retail segment revenue stood at ₹42.8 Cr with a flattish trajectory compared to the similar period last year.

✓ Enterprise and Government segment revenues stood at ₹21.6 Cr as compared to ₹14.5 Cr in the same period of the corresponding year, up 49.1% YoY.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image