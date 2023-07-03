Ramco Systems appoints Sundar Subramanian as CEO

Ramco Systems, a global enterprise software company, focusing on next-generation cloud enterprise applications, announced the appointment of Sundar Subramanian as its Chief Executive Officer.

As an accomplished global technology leader with over 30 years of experience in growing businesses by nurturing customer relationships, driving sales, enhancing operational & delivery excellence, and integrating acquisitions, Sundar in his new role will lead the organization and further build upon Ramco’s portfolio of enterprise offerings with renewed focus on execution and growth.

Prior to joining Ramco, Sundar spearheaded the delivery and operations of leading multinational information technology services and consulting companies, like Mphasis, Cognizant, IBM and PwC, rapidly growing their business units in diverse sectors. Known for his strategic and transformational approach, Sundar has enabled organizations turn around businesses, create sustainable revenue and marginalize their growth trajectory.

P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said, “Over the last few quarters, we have invested our time and efforts in transforming and recalibrating our learnings to emerge better. We utilized this phase to reform our operations and focus on delivery excellence, while continuing to build on our strengths and invest in automation. This is resulting in a higher adoption of the SaaS model, embedded with AI tools. The appointment of Sundar Subramanian as the CEO will bolster our leadership team, bringing in operational excellence, effective decision-making and create an environment for collaboration and growth.”

Sandesh Bilagi, Chief Operating Officer, Ramco Systems, said, “It gives me immense pleasure in welcoming Sundar as the CEO of Ramco Systems. At Ramco, we are staying focused on our goals and adapting swiftly to changing circumstances. Our investments in the right direction have started reflecting in our growing orderbook and pipeline. Sundar’s strategic and transformational approach will help us in expanding our global footprint,

and deliver customer delight by leveraging the latest in technology. I look forward to the exciting times ahead.”

Sundar Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Systems, said “Ramco’s key strength is in its IP-rich platform on which the team has developed niche offerings for HR & Global Payroll, Aviation, Logistics and specific industry verticals in ERP. The company’s focus in ensuring customer success through automated platform implementation has been witnessing significant momentum. In my new role at Ramco, I look forward to further build on this momentum, create valuable opportunities, and enhance design and delivery. Along with Ramco’s exceptional leadership team, we are all set to forge a path of success and deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

Sundar holds a Master’s in Management from New Jersey Institute of Technology, and a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from Bangalore University.