Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Ransomware surge and rising cyber threats put Asia, including India, on high alert: Cyble Report

Ransomware surge and rising cyber threats put Asia, including India, on high alert: Cyble Report

NewsSecurity
By Sayantan Mondal
0 1

India and the Asia-Pacific region remain firmly in the crosshairs of global ransomware groups, according to Cyble’s Monthly Threat Landscape Report: July 2025. The report showed a steady escalation in cyberattacks, with India witnessing notable incidents of data exfiltration and ransomware targeting critical industries.

Key India and Asia findings

  • India under attack: The Warlock ransomware group leaked sensitive data from an India-based manufacturing company. The stolen files included HR records, financial data, design software archives, and internal employee repositories, underscoring the growing risks to India’s industrial sector.
  • Dark Web exposure: Threat actors on underground forums leaked data from two Indian companies — a technology consulting platform and a subscription-based SaaS application. Stolen information included campaign data, customer details, payment records, IP addresses, and server usage logs.
  • Telecom sector compromise: Unauthorised access to the network infrastructure of an Indian telecommunications company was offered for sale at US$35,000 on cybercrime forums. The offer included credentials, CLI access, and operational network details.
  • Regional hot zones: In Asia, Thailand, Japan, and Singapore topped the ransomware victim list with six each, followed closely by India and the Philippines. Critical infrastructure, government agencies, and manufacturing were among the most impacted industries.
  • Hacktivism in South Asia: Pro-India hacktivist group Team Pelican Hackers claimed responsibility for breaching two major Pakistani institutions, allegedly exposing sensitive academic and administrative datasets tied to national research and development.

Notable global highlights

While India and Asia face rising threats, the report also underscores worrying global patterns:

  • 423 ransomware victims in July 2025: The U.S. accounted for over half (223), followed by Canada and European countries like Italy, the UK, and Germany.
  • Qilin ransomware dominance: The group topped global charts with 73 victims (17%), followed by INC Ransom with 59, targeting critical infrastructure and IT firms.
  • Critical infrastructure under siege: Cyble sensors tracked more than 1,000 daily attacks on U.S. industrial control systems (ICS/OT). The UK, Vietnam, China, Singapore, and Hong Kong also reported high targeting rates.
  • Hacktivist disruptions: Europe saw persistent campaigns from pro-Russian groups despite takedowns, while Aeroflot and Taiwanese energy systems suffered major hacktivist-driven intrusions.
  • Zero-day marketplace booming: Dark web actors actively traded exploits, including for WinRAR and major VPN providers, with prices ranging from USD $80,000 to 1 BTC.

“India’s manufacturing, telecom, and SaaS sectors are fast-emerging prime targets for ransomware groups and dark web actors. As adversaries innovate with new variants and attack vectors, Indian enterprises must strengthen resilience by prioritising vulnerabilities, securing supply chains, and protecting critical infrastructure,” said Daksh Nakra, Senior Manager for Research and Intelligence at Cyble.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Sayantan Mondal

Sayantan is a Correspondent at Express Computer and CRN India, The Indian Express Group. His interest lies in technology and innovation across all industries. Sayantan holds a Masters degree in Media and International Conflicts from University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland and a Bachelors degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University Kolkata, Kolkata, India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image