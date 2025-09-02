Express Computer

Hexaware achieves AWS Premier Tier status in the APN

Hexaware Technologies announced that it has achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). The designation recognises Hexaware for demonstrated expertise and customer success in designing, architecting, migrating, and operating workloads on AWS.

“Premier Tier status reflects Hexaware’s expertise in using AWS services to deliver AI-first, cloud-native modernisation of complex estates consistently with guaranteed outcomes,” said Apurva Kadakia, Global Head of Cloud & Strategic Partnerships, Hexaware. “Certified delivery teams, the Amaze modernisation platform, and industry playbooks move programs from discovery to production on clear timelines and defined economics, strengthening data foundations and improving service levels.”

Hexaware earned the Premier Tier Services Partner status after a rigorous AWS review backed by advanced accreditations, certifications, sustained capability investment, and a multi-year record of customer delivery at scale. AWS-trained, certified consultants lead the practice, supported by strong project management and professional services expertise.

Hexaware’s AWS practice covers large-scale migration, renewal of applications and data platforms, advanced analytics, and disruptive industry-aligned cloud solutions. The Amaze platform supports assessment, planning, and execution to reduce complexity and time to value. Capabilities are reinforced by AWS designations, including the AWS Data & Analytics Competency, the AWS Migration and Modernisation Competency, and multiple AWS Service Delivery validations.

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Hexaware provides structured engagement models that cover assess, plan, migrate, and run; establishes governed data layers for reliable decision making; and applies consistent architecture, security, and cost disciplines. Enterprises gain predictable delivery, clearer total cost of ownership, and durable operational performance on AWS.

