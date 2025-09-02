German Foreign Minister Dr Johann Wadephul Inaugurates SAP Experience Center in Bengaluru, highlights Germany–India partnership in the digital era

Dr. Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, visited the SAP Labs India Innovation Park in Bengaluru, reaffirming the deepening partnership between India and Germany in driving digital innovation and shaping the future of technology. Dr. Wadephul inaugurated the SAP Experience Center, where businesses can explore innovative solutions through real-life demos, showcases, and presentations across SAP’s portfolio. With this, Bengaluru has become one of the few global locations to host two SAP Experience Centers in the same city.

A special session for the delegation, led by Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director, SAP Labs India, and Head of Customer Innovation Services, SAP, explored critical themes including artificial intelligence and its regulation, the democratisation of technology, and the scaling of digital public infrastructure. The discussions highlighted how India and Germany, as trusted bilateral partners, can collaborate to address the opportunities and challenges of the digital age—ensuring secure, inclusive, and sustainable growth for both nations and beyond.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director, SAP Labs India, and Head of Customer Innovation Services, SAP said: “We are honoured to welcome Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul and his distinguished delegation to SAP Labs India. This visit reflects a shared commitment by India and Germany to shape a digital future anchored in innovation and resilience. It is through such exchanges that we can accelerate innovation, strengthen digital ecosystems, and unlock opportunities that benefit not only our nations, but the world at large.”

Dr Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Federal Republic of Germany, added, “Germany and India are great partners in the digital era. Germany’s engineering and regulatory strengths are a perfect match with India’s vibrant innovation ecosystem and world-class talent. India is a fast emerging dynamic technology hub, and deeper cooperation will keep our nations at the forefront of global innovation. The presence and continued investments of German companies in Bengaluru reflect the potential of this collaboration.”

Germany and India are great partners in the digital era. Germany’s engineering and regulatory strengths are a perfect match with India’s vibrant innovation ecosystem and world-class talent. India is a fast emerging dynamic technology hub, and deeper cooperation will keep our nations at the forefront of global innovation. The presence and continued investments of German companies in Bengaluru reflect the potential of this collaboration

The visit to SAP Labs India Innovation Park underscores the growing strategic importance of Indo-German collaboration in technology, research, and innovation. It reinforces India’s rising stature as a global technology hub and Germany’s commitment to building strong, future-ready partnerships.