Kaynes Semicon selects Emerson’s NI Semiconductor Test platform

By Sayantan Mondal
Emerson announced a strategic partnership with Kaynes Semicon to deploy Emerson’s NI Semiconductor Test System (STS) as the preferred platform across Kaynes’ expanding semiconductor test facilities.

The collaboration will standardise test infrastructure across Kaynes’ analogue, mixed-signal, RF, power and MEMS devices, helping to accelerate production, ensure test flexibility and reduce time-to-market. This strategic decision aligns with Kaynes Semicon’s vision to become a trusted Test-as-a-Service partner for the semiconductor industry.

“We are pleased to partner with Emerson to advance our semiconductor testing capabilities,” said Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes Semicon. “As we scale our operations and extend our global footprint, Emerson’s NI STS platform will provide the modularity, speed, and reliability we need to deliver consistent, high-quality test outcomes for our customers.”

The NI STS is a PXI-based test solution offering compact form factor, reconfigurable architecture and software integration through LabVIEW and TestStand enabling reuse of instruments and multi-site execution. This helps manufacturers like Kaynes to reduce equipment redundancy, streamline workflows and respond quickly to changing test requirements.

Our collaboration with Kaynes reflects the growing demand for scalable and efficient semiconductor testing in India,” said Shitendra Bhattacharya, country head with Emerson’s Test & Measurement, business in India. Our NI STS platform is uniquely suited to support Kaynes’ growth ambitions, offering high-throughput, compact, cost-efficient and adaptable testing capabilities to meet evolving market demands.”

The partnership is supported by Emerson’s strong India presence, including field engineers, application support and training resources, ensuring seamless implementation and long-term success for Kaynes’ test operations.

As India ramps up semiconductor manufacturing, Emerson’s NI test platforms are well-positioned to support emerging OSATs and fabs with high-speed, mixed-signal testing. With up to 10x faster test speeds, these systems help reduce capital costs and enable scalable, efficient production—making them ideal for the country’s growing semiconductor ecosystem.

Sayantan Mondal

Sayantan is a Correspondent at Express Computer and CRN India, The Indian Express Group. His interest lies in technology and innovation across all industries. Sayantan holds a Masters degree in Media and International Conflicts from University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland and a Bachelors degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University Kolkata, Kolkata, India.

