Bengaluru ranks 2nd in upskilling plans, with 88% of professionals set to acquire new technical skills in FY26: Great Learning Report

Bengaluru professionals are doubling down on future-proofing their careers, with 88% planning to pursue certificate courses in FY26 to acquire new technical skills amid the growing impact of AI and technology disruptions. The findings, published in Great Learning’s Upskilling Trends Report FY 2025–26, reveal a workforce that is adapting to rapid industry changes with optimism and resilience, even as the city’s technology sector has been among the hardest hit by job cuts.

Optimism amid disruption: Confidence holds despite market shifts

The report finds that 93% of Bengaluru professionals consider upskilling critical to safeguarding their careers, while 78% remain confident about retaining their jobs over the next year. Interestingly, while seven out of ten professionals believe their roles are being disrupted by AI and other technologies, 77% still view these developments as having a positive impact on their career trajectory. This combination of disruption and optimism highlights Bengaluru’s unique position as both a hub of technological innovation and a testbed for workforce transformation.

AI skills take the lead as GenAI becomes everyday reality

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning have emerged as the most sought-after areas of technical training, with 43% of Bengaluru professionals prioritising upskilling in this domain. Within AI and ML, skills such as Agentic AI, Large Language Models, Natural Language Processing, and Python programming are leading the list of preferred specialisations. The strong focus on AI skills also mirrors the city’s growing integration of Generative AI into workplace practices. According to the report, 64% of Bengaluru-based professionals are already using GenAI tools such as ChatGPT and Bard frequently in their daily workflows. Departments including product development, software engineering, R&D, marketing, and customer support are leading adopters, while professionals are also looking to build expertise in GenAI applications on the cloud through platforms like Azure and AWS.

Job search activity picks up in Bengaluru

The report finds that 56% of Bengaluru professionals are actively seeking new roles, while another 38% are passively open to exploring opportunities, highlighting the growing willingness of professionals to reassess career paths in a changing job landscape. Work-life balance and job security emerged as the top factors influencing their next job movement, alongside salary, benefits, and leadership opportunities. At the same time, unmet salary expectations, rising competition for roles, and the requirement for additional skills or certifications were cited as key barriers to securing new roles.

Commenting on the report, Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-Founder, Great Learning, said, “Bengaluru, as India’s tech and innovation hub, offers a unique perspective into how AI is reshaping the workforce. Our findings show that professionals here are responding with optimism and action. Despite the uncertainty in the job market, most are choosing to upskill, adapt, and integrate AI into their everyday work to stay ahead. This hunger to learn, coupled with the city’s deep tech expertise, positions Bengaluru’s talent pool to lead in the next wave of innovation with in-demand and cutting edge skills. At Great Learning, we have consistently seen high engagement from Bengaluru-based learners, and the report affirms the need for being future-focused and agile in the face of change.”

These findings are part of Great Learning’s ‘Upskilling Trends Report FY 2025–26’, which is based on comprehensive primary research involving over 1,000 professionals across India. The report offers a broad perspective on upskilling trends, job sentiment, and the evolving impact of technology on careers.