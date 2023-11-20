Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  RapiPay Fintech and Jana Small Finance Bank Limited Partner to Unveil the Future of Hybrid Consumer Banking with NYE Mobile App

RapiPay Fintech and Jana Small Finance Bank Limited Partner to Unveil the Future of Hybrid Consumer Banking with NYE Mobile App

NewsBFSI
By Express Computer
0 40

RapiPay Fintech Private Limited has partnered with Jana Small Finance Bank Limited to offer digital banking experience to the customers through its financial mobile app, NYE. NYE App, a B2C digital banking initiative of RapiPay Fintech has integrated wide range of financial services under one user-friendly platform.

Jana Small Finance Bank’s mission of transforming traditional banking services through cutting-edge technology and robust security aligns seamlessly with RapiPay’s commitment to driving innovation in the fintech realm.

Leveraging RapiPay’s distribution network, which digitally serves locations across the country, this partnership brings together the best of both worlds, offering users an extensive range of banking products and services right at their fingertips, ensuring convenience and comfort.

Jana’s product line-up, including Savings and Current Accounts, comes with attractive features such as competitive interest rates, auto sweep-in and sweep-out facilities, and unlimited cash withdrawals on current accounts. Now, users can avail themselves of these services without leaving the comfort of their homes/shops.

Furthermore, RapiPay’s payment platform adds an extra layer of security and ensures user-friendly transactions for all customers.

This partnership also aims to empower budding MSME entrepreneurs with the financial resources, flexibility, and management capabilities necessary to drive business growth and expansion successfully.

Commenting on this groundbreaking collaboration, Nipun Jain, CEO of Rapipay Fintech Private Limited, expressed that “We are thrilled to partner with Jana Small Finance Bank in our relentless pursuit of financial inclusion. We aim to transform banking services for our customers through NYE. Our partnership with Jana Small Finance Bank is a testament to our shared dedication of empowering individuals with the necessary financial tools to build a brighter future.”

Ashish Saxena, Chief Information and Digital Officer of Jana Small Finance Bank Limited said, “Through our collaboration with RapiPay, we added another opportunity to drive digitalisation in the banking sector. This alliance brings us closer to our vision of extending seamless digital banking services to those who remain underserved.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image