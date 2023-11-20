RapiPay Fintech and Jana Small Finance Bank Limited Partner to Unveil the Future of Hybrid Consumer Banking with NYE Mobile App

RapiPay Fintech Private Limited has partnered with Jana Small Finance Bank Limited to offer digital banking experience to the customers through its financial mobile app, NYE. NYE App, a B2C digital banking initiative of RapiPay Fintech has integrated wide range of financial services under one user-friendly platform.

Jana Small Finance Bank’s mission of transforming traditional banking services through cutting-edge technology and robust security aligns seamlessly with RapiPay’s commitment to driving innovation in the fintech realm.

Leveraging RapiPay’s distribution network, which digitally serves locations across the country, this partnership brings together the best of both worlds, offering users an extensive range of banking products and services right at their fingertips, ensuring convenience and comfort.

Jana’s product line-up, including Savings and Current Accounts, comes with attractive features such as competitive interest rates, auto sweep-in and sweep-out facilities, and unlimited cash withdrawals on current accounts. Now, users can avail themselves of these services without leaving the comfort of their homes/shops.

Furthermore, RapiPay’s payment platform adds an extra layer of security and ensures user-friendly transactions for all customers.

This partnership also aims to empower budding MSME entrepreneurs with the financial resources, flexibility, and management capabilities necessary to drive business growth and expansion successfully.

Commenting on this groundbreaking collaboration, Nipun Jain, CEO of Rapipay Fintech Private Limited, expressed that “We are thrilled to partner with Jana Small Finance Bank in our relentless pursuit of financial inclusion. We aim to transform banking services for our customers through NYE. Our partnership with Jana Small Finance Bank is a testament to our shared dedication of empowering individuals with the necessary financial tools to build a brighter future.”

Ashish Saxena, Chief Information and Digital Officer of Jana Small Finance Bank Limited said, “Through our collaboration with RapiPay, we added another opportunity to drive digitalisation in the banking sector. This alliance brings us closer to our vision of extending seamless digital banking services to those who remain underserved.”