Ratan Tata’s Follower Count Touches 1 Mn on Instagram!

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has stepped onto another milestone on Instagram. Tata recently gathered 1 million followers on Instagram, the picture sharing platform.

His caption said, “I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it. I do believe that the quality of connections you make in this age of the internet is far greater than any number. Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues.”

Ratan Tata had joined Instagram in October last year. No sooner did he join, his first post had gone viral and had broken the internet. He is usually seen to upload pictures of animals, and also of his younger self. His last post had gone viral with more than 300K likes.

Users took to compliment Tata for his humility. “Most humble man I know. God bless you and be on your side always!” said a user, while another said, “Humility at its best!” Many even called him inspirational and a legend. One user said, “You are one of the most charismatic guy in the country,” while another added, “We are grateful that you joined Instagram”.

