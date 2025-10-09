Express Computer

Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI join forces to launch 'Agentic Payments,' ushering in AI-driven commerce at national scale

Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI join forces to launch ‘Agentic Payments,’ ushering in AI-driven commerce at national scale

Artificial Intelligence is redefining how consumers discover, choose, and pay for products and services. In a landmark collaboration, Razorpay, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and OpenAI have come together to pilot Agentic Payments on ChatGPT, setting the stage for AI-driven commerce at a national scale.

Currently in its pilot phase, the initiative aims to enable users to complete digital transactions seamlessly within conversational AI platforms — marking the next step in India’s evolution toward intelligent, frictionless payments.

As users increasingly turn to AI assistants like ChatGPT to explore and plan purchases, Agentic Payments will allow them to complete the buying journey without leaving the AI environment.

This collaboration brings together Razorpay’s innovation in digital finance, NPCI’s trusted UPI infrastructure—which processes over 20 billion transactions monthly—and OpenAI’s conversational AI capabilities to deliver secure, intuitive, and user-first payment experiences.

Powered by Razorpay’s banking partners Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank, and built on UPI innovations such as UPI Circle and UPI Reserve Pay, the initiative introduces UPI-based agentic transactions for AI-native shopping.

Bigbasket, a Tata enterprise, is among the first merchants to enable purchases through ChatGPT’s AI-powered shopping flow. For instance, a user could say, “Help me order ingredients for a Thai-style vegetable curry for four people from Bigbasket,” and ChatGPT would fetch relevant products, present options, and place the order securely through Razorpay’s payments stack — all within a single, conversational interface.

Users will maintain complete control, with real-time tracking, instant revocation options, and secure authentication, ensuring transparency and trust throughout the process.

Exploring the Future of AI-Driven Commerce

The partnership will explore how AI-powered agents can securely handle payments, from personalized shopping to autonomous transactions, while maintaining user authorization and data privacy. The goal: to extend these innovations across sectors and build the foundation for AI-led commerce at scale using UPI.

Leadership Perspectives

Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-Founder, Razorpay, said:

“With Agentic Payments, we’re transforming AI assistants from discovery companions into full-fledged shopping agents. For the first time in India, every buyer can have a personal shopping assistant that not only finds the best product but also completes the purchase seamlessly. This is India’s very own UPI-integrated conversational payment experience — built on UPI Circle and UPI Reserve Pay — bringing world-class AI commerce to Indian consumers.”

Sohini Rajola, Executive Director – Growth, NPCI, noted:

“Agentic Payments marks a significant step in India’s digital payments journey, where AI and UPI converge to make transactions more intuitive, intelligent, and inclusive. By enabling user-authorized AI agents to initiate secure payments, we are moving closer to a future where technology anticipates needs and simplifies experiences.”

Oliver Jay, Managing Director of International Strategy, OpenAI, added:

“AI is evolving from helping people find products to helping them buy them — while empowering sellers to reach millions. We’re thrilled to work with NPCI and Razorpay to combine advanced AI with UPI, one of the world’s most trusted real-time payment networks, and unlock a new era of effortless and secure commerce.”

