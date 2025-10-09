SolarWinds Launches AI Agent and Expands AI Capabilities to Drive Autonomous Operational Resilience

SolarWinds today announced the launch of the SolarWinds AI Agent—alongside a suite of enhanced AI capabilities—to accelerate the journey towards autonomous operational resilience.

With modern IT environments becoming increasingly distributed and fragile, nearly half of IT leaders reported experiencing unexpected outages despite rating their resilience highly, according to the SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2025. The new AI Agent addresses this “resilience gap” by equipping IT teams with an intelligent, context-aware system that predicts incidents, automates responses, and reduces the cognitive load on practitioners.

Introducing the SolarWinds AI Agent: A Digital Teammate for IT Operations

The SolarWinds AI Agent acts as a digital teammate across observability, incident response, and service management workflows. It enables IT professionals to:

Resolve incidents faster: Automatically summarise outages, gather diagnostics, identify probable root causes, and recommend remediation steps.

Automatically summarise outages, gather diagnostics, identify probable root causes, and recommend remediation steps. Use natural language commands: query system health, compare metrics, obtain recommendations, and execute workflows through conversational input.

query system health, compare metrics, obtain recommendations, and execute workflows through conversational input. Simplify observability management: Configure and manage SolarWinds Observability directly via an agentic AI interface.

“The SolarWinds AI Agent is more than a feature—it’s a foundation for a new way of working,” said Krishna Sai, Chief Technology Officer, SolarWinds. “By embedding intelligent, context-aware AI into IT workflows, we’re helping teams move beyond reactive firefighting towards proactive innovation.”

Expanded AI Capabilities Now Available

Alongside the AI Agent, SolarWinds has rolled out a series of AI-powered features designed to deliver measurable improvements in productivity and reliability:

Root Cause Assist (General Availability): Automatically generates root-cause analyses from alerts and anomalies, reducing troubleshooting time.

Automatically generates root-cause analyses from alerts and anomalies, reducing troubleshooting time. Dynamic Threshold Enhancements (Available Now): Expands automated thresholding to additional metrics, reducing alert fatigue and false positives.

Expands automated thresholding to additional metrics, reducing alert fatigue and false positives. AI Query Assist (Tech Preview): Optimises database performance by analysing query patterns and suggesting more efficient rewrites.

Future Roadmap: Autonomous Resilience in 2026

SolarWinds will further extend its AI ecosystem in 2026 with innovations such as:

AI Incident Correlation for Service Desk: Automatically identifies and groups related incidents, recommending problem management workflows to address root causes.

Automatically identifies and groups related incidents, recommending problem management workflows to address root causes. AI Knowledge Base Generation: Uses GenAI to create new knowledge articles based on resolved incidents, enhancing self-service support.

Uses GenAI to create new knowledge articles based on resolved incidents, enhancing self-service support. Automated Runbook Execution: Executes standard operating procedures automatically during first-touch response, diagnostics gathering, or suggested fixes.

“Our focus over the past year has been on operational resilience—the ability to protect, maintain, and rapidly recover systems,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO, SolarWinds. “With the AI Agent and expanded capabilities, we’re enabling autonomous operational resilience—where IT runs smarter, faster, and more securely with minimal manual intervention.”

He added, “Every IT leader faces pressure to do more with less. The SolarWinds AI Agent helps reduce mean time to detect and resolve issues by integrating automation, observability, and remediation into a single intelligent cycle—enhancing resilience, productivity, and freeing teams to focus on innovation.”