Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  HEIs Accelerate AI Adoption as Generative AI Transforms Teaching and Learning: EY-Parthenon & FICCI Report

HEIs Accelerate AI Adoption as Generative AI Transforms Teaching and Learning: EY-Parthenon & FICCI Report

News
By Express Computer
AI and ML for education
0 5

As artificial intelligence continues to redefine education worldwide, India’s higher education institutions (HEIs) are rapidly adopting AI to enhance teaching, learning, and administration. According to the latest report by EY-Parthenon, in collaboration with FICCI, titled “Future-Ready Campuses: Unlocking the Power of AI in Higher Education”, more than 56% of Indian HEIs have already implemented AI-related policies, and 60% allow students to use AI tools — including generative AI applications — in tutoring and academic work.

Based on a survey of 30 leading HEIs across India, the report analyses AI adoption across core academic and operational functions. It examines usage patterns, governance readiness, curriculum innovation, and faculty development, while introducing a diagnostic maturity model and an actionable roadmap for system-wide AI adoption in higher education.

AI in Indian Classrooms: From Experimentation to Scale

The EY-Parthenon–FICCI report identifies the most common AI use cases in higher education. Over half of the surveyed institutions (53%) employ generative AI to develop learning content, while 40% use AI-powered tutoring systems and chatbots. Additionally, 39% have introduced adaptive learning platforms, and 38% are utilising AI for automated grading.

These findings demonstrate how AI is influencing curriculum design, assessment models, and student engagement strategies, marking a shift from experimental use to meaningful integration within classroom and campus operations.

Building the Foundations for Responsible AI Integration

Commenting on the findings, Dr Avantika Tomar, Partner and Education Sector Leader, EY-Parthenon India, said:

“To unlock the full potential of AI, India must move beyond experimentation to scale—by integrating AI tools across teaching and campus operations, embedding AI literacy across subjects, investing in robust digital infrastructure, and strengthening faculty capacity and governance frameworks. These steps will help position India’s higher education system at the forefront of AI-enabled knowledge and innovation worldwide.”

The report highlights that while AI adoption is accelerating, enabling conditions such as faculty readiness, governance mechanisms, and institutional policy frameworks are developing unevenly. Without deliberate focus on these foundational areas, there is a risk of fragmented adoption and unregulated use, potentially impacting learning outcomes and academic integrity.

The Way Forward: A Framework for AI-Ready Campuses

The EY-Parthenon–FICCI report calls for a phased, student-centric, and collaborative approach to AI integration in higher education. It recommends:

  • Establishing robust policy and governance frameworks for responsible AI use.
  • Investing strategically in digital and technological infrastructure to ensure equitable access.
  • Implementing structured faculty training and continuous development programmes.
  • Strengthening public–private partnerships (PPPs) to foster innovation, research commercialisation, and digital transformation across institutions.

With these deliberate interventions—grounded in policy, talent, and collaboration—India’s higher education ecosystem can evolve into a globally competitive, innovation-led network of AI-enabled campuses.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image