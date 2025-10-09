HEIs Accelerate AI Adoption as Generative AI Transforms Teaching and Learning: EY-Parthenon & FICCI Report

As artificial intelligence continues to redefine education worldwide, India’s higher education institutions (HEIs) are rapidly adopting AI to enhance teaching, learning, and administration. According to the latest report by EY-Parthenon, in collaboration with FICCI, titled “Future-Ready Campuses: Unlocking the Power of AI in Higher Education”, more than 56% of Indian HEIs have already implemented AI-related policies, and 60% allow students to use AI tools — including generative AI applications — in tutoring and academic work.

Based on a survey of 30 leading HEIs across India, the report analyses AI adoption across core academic and operational functions. It examines usage patterns, governance readiness, curriculum innovation, and faculty development, while introducing a diagnostic maturity model and an actionable roadmap for system-wide AI adoption in higher education.

AI in Indian Classrooms: From Experimentation to Scale

The EY-Parthenon–FICCI report identifies the most common AI use cases in higher education. Over half of the surveyed institutions (53%) employ generative AI to develop learning content, while 40% use AI-powered tutoring systems and chatbots. Additionally, 39% have introduced adaptive learning platforms, and 38% are utilising AI for automated grading.

These findings demonstrate how AI is influencing curriculum design, assessment models, and student engagement strategies, marking a shift from experimental use to meaningful integration within classroom and campus operations.

Building the Foundations for Responsible AI Integration

Commenting on the findings, Dr Avantika Tomar, Partner and Education Sector Leader, EY-Parthenon India, said:

“To unlock the full potential of AI, India must move beyond experimentation to scale—by integrating AI tools across teaching and campus operations, embedding AI literacy across subjects, investing in robust digital infrastructure, and strengthening faculty capacity and governance frameworks. These steps will help position India’s higher education system at the forefront of AI-enabled knowledge and innovation worldwide.”

The report highlights that while AI adoption is accelerating, enabling conditions such as faculty readiness, governance mechanisms, and institutional policy frameworks are developing unevenly. Without deliberate focus on these foundational areas, there is a risk of fragmented adoption and unregulated use, potentially impacting learning outcomes and academic integrity.

The Way Forward: A Framework for AI-Ready Campuses

The EY-Parthenon–FICCI report calls for a phased, student-centric, and collaborative approach to AI integration in higher education. It recommends:

Establishing robust policy and governance frameworks for responsible AI use.

for responsible AI use. Investing strategically in digital and technological infrastructure to ensure equitable access.

to ensure equitable access. Implementing structured faculty training and continuous development programmes.

programmes. Strengthening public–private partnerships (PPPs) to foster innovation, research commercialisation, and digital transformation across institutions.

With these deliberate interventions—grounded in policy, talent, and collaboration—India’s higher education ecosystem can evolve into a globally competitive, innovation-led network of AI-enabled campuses.