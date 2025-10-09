D-Link Unveils 4G/5G M2M Solutions to Drive Industrial IoT Connectivity

D-Link Corporation has announced the launch of its latest 4G/5G Machine-to-Machine (M2M) portfolio, designed to connect and manage distributed devices across smart buildings, transportation, telematics, and industrial automation environments.

The new M2M range underscores D-Link’s commitment to delivering reliable, scalable, and secure connectivity under its “One Connection • Infinite Possibilities” vision. With advanced capabilities in real-time data transmission, automation, and remote management, the portfolio empowers enterprises to build resilient, intelligent, and energy-efficient digital infrastructures.

“With the introduction of our comprehensive M2M range, D-Link is helping industries accelerate their IIoT transformation,” said a D-Link spokesperson. “Enterprises can now achieve improved uptime, streamlined maintenance, and optimised operations across diverse edge environments.”

Comprehensive M2M Portfolio for Every Application