D-Link Unveils 4G/5G M2M Solutions to Drive Industrial IoT Connectivity

D-Link Corporation has announced the launch of its latest 4G/5G Machine-to-Machine (M2M) portfolio, designed to connect and manage distributed devices across smart buildings, transportation, telematics, and industrial automation environments.
The new M2M range underscores D-Link’s commitment to delivering reliable, scalable, and secure connectivity under its “One Connection • Infinite Possibilities” vision. With advanced capabilities in real-time data transmission, automation, and remote management, the portfolio empowers enterprises to build resilient, intelligent, and energy-efficient digital infrastructures.
“With the introduction of our comprehensive M2M range, D-Link is helping industries accelerate their IIoT transformation,” said a D-Link spokesperson. “Enterprises can now achieve improved uptime, streamlined maintenance, and optimised operations across diverse edge environments.”
Comprehensive M2M Portfolio for Every Application
- Data Connectivity – DWM Series
The DWM Series includes 4G/5G M2M modems, PoE modems, and routers designed for always-on, secure WAN access. Dual-SIM failover ensures uninterrupted connectivity for mission-critical applications such as digital signage, kiosks, vending machines, EV chargers, and smart surveillance. Built-in VPN security provides robust protection for remote access and network integrity.
- Industrial IoT Connectivity – DOM Series
The DOM Series 4G/5G IIoT gateways enable real-time telemetry through RS-232/485 and Digital I/O interfaces. With support for Modbus TCP, RTU, and ASCII, the gateways facilitate seamless IT/OT integration and remote control across smart factories, building automation, oil and gas telemetry, and environmental monitoring.
- Transit Telematics – DTM Series
Purpose-built for public transport and rail applications, the DTM Series 5G Transit Gateway—E-Mark, EN50155, EN45545, and EN50121-3-2 certified—enables real-time vehicle tracking, passenger Wi-Fi, and in-vehicle system integration. Its ruggedised design, including industrial-grade M12 connectors, ensures safety and reliability in demanding conditions across buses, trucks, and rail systems.
- Remote Management – D-ECS Platform
The D-ECS platform offers centralised monitoring and management for all D-Link M2M devices. With a unified dashboard featuring geolocation mapping, alerts, performance analytics, and task scheduling, enterprises can ensure proactive maintenance and maximum uptime across edge deployments.