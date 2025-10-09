Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  D-Link Unveils 4G/5G M2M Solutions to Drive Industrial IoT Connectivity

D-Link Unveils 4G/5G M2M Solutions to Drive Industrial IoT Connectivity

News
By Express Computer
0 9

D-Link Corporation has announced the launch of its latest 4G/5G Machine-to-Machine (M2M) portfolio, designed to connect and manage distributed devices across smart buildings, transportation, telematics, and industrial automation environments.

The new M2M range underscores D-Link’s commitment to delivering reliable, scalable, and secure connectivity under its “One Connection • Infinite Possibilities” vision. With advanced capabilities in real-time data transmission, automation, and remote management, the portfolio empowers enterprises to build resilient, intelligent, and energy-efficient digital infrastructures.

“With the introduction of our comprehensive M2M range, D-Link is helping industries accelerate their IIoT transformation,” said a D-Link spokesperson. “Enterprises can now achieve improved uptime, streamlined maintenance, and optimised operations across diverse edge environments.”

Comprehensive M2M Portfolio for Every Application

  1. Data Connectivity – DWM Series
    The DWM Series includes 4G/5G M2M modems, PoE modems, and routers designed for always-on, secure WAN access. Dual-SIM failover ensures uninterrupted connectivity for mission-critical applications such as digital signage, kiosks, vending machines, EV chargers, and smart surveillance. Built-in VPN security provides robust protection for remote access and network integrity.
  2. Industrial IoT Connectivity – DOM Series
    The DOM Series 4G/5G IIoT gateways enable real-time telemetry through RS-232/485 and Digital I/O interfaces. With support for Modbus TCP, RTU, and ASCII, the gateways facilitate seamless IT/OT integration and remote control across smart factories, building automation, oil and gas telemetry, and environmental monitoring.
  3. Transit Telematics – DTM Series
    Purpose-built for public transport and rail applications, the DTM Series 5G Transit Gateway—E-Mark, EN50155, EN45545, and EN50121-3-2 certified—enables real-time vehicle tracking, passenger Wi-Fi, and in-vehicle system integration. Its ruggedised design, including industrial-grade M12 connectors, ensures safety and reliability in demanding conditions across buses, trucks, and rail systems.
  4. Remote Management – D-ECS Platform
    The D-ECS platform offers centralised monitoring and management for all D-Link M2M devices. With a unified dashboard featuring geolocation mapping, alerts, performance analytics, and task scheduling, enterprises can ensure proactive maintenance and maximum uptime across edge deployments.
Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image