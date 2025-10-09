Dell Technologies Unveils the New Dell Pro Essential Laptops Designed for India’s Small and Medium Businesses

Dell Technologies announced the launch of its new Dell Pro 14 Essential and Dell Pro 15 Essential laptops in India. Purpose-built for small and medium businesses (SMBs), these devices combine performance, durability, and long battery life with affordability — enabling India’s channel ecosystem to deliver tailored business solutions across industries.

The new range simplifies IT for growing businesses, integrating enterprise-level security, seamless manageability, and dependable performance. With cloud-based fleet management and application publishing capabilities through the Dell Management Portal, SMBs can operate efficiently with reduced IT complexity. Security features such as hardware-level encryption, fingerprint readers, and lock slots safeguard sensitive data, while MIL-STD-tested durability ensures everyday reliability.

Empowering India’s SMBs with Simplified IT

Commenting on the launch, Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said, “SMBs in India are navigating a rapidly evolving landscape, and the right technology can be a true game-changer. With our new Dell Pro 14 Essential and Pro 15 Essential laptops, we’re delivering affordable, business-friendly solutions that combine security, productivity, and simplified IT management. These devices reflect our commitment to supporting SMBs in their growth journey, offering exceptional value and reliability at every price point.”

Performance and productivity are built for growth.

Designed for professionals who value flexibility and mobility, the Dell Pro Essential laptops balance portability with powerful performance. A compact form factor, spacious display, and numeric keypad make them ideal for everyday computing, office productivity, and multitasking.

With up to a 2.5K display and 16:10 aspect ratio, presentations, documents, and video calls appear sharper and more immersive — helping teams collaborate seamlessly with clients and colleagues. An integrated HD webcam and digital microphone ensure that virtual meetings remain clear, natural, and engaging.

Simplified IT Management and Enterprise-Grade Security

The Dell Pro 14 Essential and 15 Essential laptops come equipped with a strong foundation of manageability and protection, including:

Hardware TPM 2.0: Encryption at the hardware level to secure sensitive data.

Encryption at the hardware level to secure sensitive data. Fingerprint Reader: Biometric authentication for fast, secure logins (on select models).

Biometric authentication for fast, secure logins (on select models). Privacy Shutter: Physical safeguard for webcam security.

Physical safeguard for webcam security. Lock Slot: Added defence against device theft.

Added defence against device theft. Dell Management Portal: Cloud-based fleet management integrated with Microsoft Intune.

Cloud-based fleet management integrated with Microsoft Intune. Excalibur OS Recovery Support: Streamlined recovery in case of system failure.

Streamlined recovery in case of system failure. Microsoft Autopilot: Zero-touch deployment for faster onboarding and reduced IT workload.

This simplified approach enables IT administrators to deploy, manage, and secure devices with ease — while end users remain protected and productive.

Sustainable Design, Durable Build

Dell Technologies continues its commitment to circular design and sustainability without compromising performance. Both models incorporate recycled aluminium, steel, and post-consumer plastics, ship in 100% recyclable packaging, and hold EPEAT Silver Climate+ and ENERGY STAR certifications.

Dell Pro 14 Essential: Features recycled aluminium and steel in its chassis.

Features recycled aluminium and steel in its chassis. Dell Pro 15 Essential: Includes up to 30% post-recycled plastic in the palm rest and 50% in the bottom cover.

Both laptops are MIL-STD 810H tested, ensuring long-lasting reliability and resilience for everyday business use.

Pricing and Availability

The Dell Pro 14 Essential (AMD/Intel) and Dell Pro 15 Essential (AMD/Intel) are now available for business users in India at a starting promotional price of INR 31,999.