RBL Bank and CAMSPay partner for faster merchant settlements

RBL Bank and CAMSPay partner for faster merchant settlements

In a move that underscores the rapid evolution of India’s digital payments landscape, RBL Bank has announced a strategic partnership with CAMSPay, the payments arm of CAMS, to launch The CAMSPay’s New Payment Gateway — a state-of-the-art digital payments platform tailored for modern Indian enterprises.

Under the collaboration, RBL Bank will serve as the Merchant Acquiring Settlement Service Partner, enabling businesses to enjoy real-time settlements and secure card processing through CAMSPay’s innovative platform. The alliance is designed to meet the rising demand for seamless, regulation-ready, and high-volume payment solutions across industries.

By merging CAMSPay’s advanced payment technology with RBL Bank’s trusted banking infrastructure, the new gateway promises to deliver not only speed and scalability but also security and compliance at every step. Enterprises leveraging the platform will benefit from:

– Secure and compliant payment processing

– Real-time analytics and monitoring

– Automated reconciliation and settlements

– Integration via Open APIs for flexibility and efficiency

R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank, said:

“At RBL Bank, we are consistently enhancing our service proposition to payment aggregators by investing in cutting-edge technology and seamless operational processes to create value for our clientele. We are delighted to partner with CAMSPay on this marquee initiative of launching a future-ready payment gateway that aligns with India’s growing digital economy. Our platform will provide greater agility with reliable, real-time payment solutions that drive operational efficiency.”

Vasanth Jeyapaul, CEO, CAMSPay, added:

“With the CAMSPay’s New Payment Gateway, our goal is to empower businesses to overcome everyday payment challenges by providing a stable, secure, and flexible platform. This is not just another gateway – it is a strategic platform built to meet regulatory requirements while delivering real-time capabilities.”

As India’s digital economy continues to expand, this partnership signals a future where merchant settlements are faster, safer, and smarter — positioning both organizations at the forefront of payment innovation.

