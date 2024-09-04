Express Computer

RBL Finserve protects growing number of identities in multi-cloud environment with CyberArk

RBL Finserve protects growing number of identities in multi-cloud environment with CyberArk

News
By Express Computer
CyberArk announced that RBL Finserve, has chosen the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to boost cyber resilience, safeguard customer data and ensure business continuity in the face of a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Through a network of over 1000 branches, RBL Finserve provides financial services for millions of customers, with an especially strong presence in economically vulnerable communities. Its increased reliance on third-party services, cloud computing and remote work meant that perimeter-based cybersecurity was no longer a viable model to protect a growing number of identities. The security team was also determined to boost its ability to guard against password leaks.

RBL Finserve implemented the CyberArk Identity Security Platform built on zero trust principles to protect credentials and manage privileged accounts. Specifically, it implemented CyberArk Privileged Access Manager and CyberArk Workforce Identity. The company is now able to manage IT administrators’ privileged access by isolating and monitoring sessions while continuously rotating credentials. RBL Finserve also consolidated on the CyberArk Single Sign-On (SSO) and Adaptive Multifactor Authentication (MFA) as an essential part of its foundation planning to expand intelligent privilege controls across all human identities that access its systems, including third-party vendors.

S K Mohanty, Chief Information Officer at RBL Finserve, said: “The CyberArk Identity Security Platform has enabled RBL Finserve to integrate a security-first mindset into its digital transformation initiatives. We have attained a new benchmark for digital trust and safety, reinforcing the values the RBL Finserve brand is built on.” Rohan Vaidya, Area Vice President, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation & India, CyberArk said: “We are honored to be chosen by RBL Finserve to bolster their identity security. RBL Finserve uses CyberArk’s intelligent privilege controls to protect customer data as well as the systems and processes that serve millions of households and businesses.”

