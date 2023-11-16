Remote launches marketplace to help global job seekers and employers find each other

Remote, the leader in building, managing, and supporting globally distributed workforces, today launched a marketplace for employers and job seekers. The offerings are integrated with Remote’s global HR platform, Remote Talent provides companies and their future teams around the world an easy way to connect.

Employers can now use Remote to find candidates for open roles. In addition to the traditional capabilities of a job board – allowing employers to advertise their openings to candidates seeking hybrid and on-site local roles – Remote Talent also offers employers access to qualified global talent with experience working remotely and a desire to bring their skills to a fully distributed team.

With full integration with the Remote platform, companies can open their roles to anyone, anywhere – then seamlessly onboard new hires, pay them in local currency, and manage the individuals throughout their employment lifecycle with global compliance built-in.

Job seekers can now visit www.remote.com/jobs to find amazing remote roles with top companies. Free for candidates, it removes ambiguity by going beyond the search capabilities of traditional job boards to allow users to see how remote a role truly is before applying. Users can filter by time zone requirements, salary in multiple currencies, travel obligations, and more – making it easier to find the perfect job, wherever the opportunity might be located.

Coming soon are new tools that integrate artificial intelligence to help candidates get discovered by top companies and matched with open roles, as well as integrated global knowledge to help companies make informed decisions about hiring and international compensation.

Today’s most popular job search tools were built before distributed work became mainstream, leaving them unequipped to meet the needs of both remote employers seeking to hire outside their areas, and those seeking these opportunities. These job boards default to location-based searches, omit key details from listings like the number of days required in-office, and shut out global candidates completely. Employers seeking to fill fully remote roles, meanwhile, are often overwhelmed with applications but lack a way to filter for candidates who meet their needs.

Remote Talent provides a better experience for both employers and candidates. For roles that are remote and hybrid, employers can specify details like on-site and travel requirements as well as time zone expectations. Once hired, they can easily manage their new team member’s onboarding regardless of location, set up local payroll, provide local benefits and equity incentives, and more – all backed by the industry’s most extensive global infrastructure for legal and tax compliance. Hiring internationally will assist businesses with a competitive edge in emerging markets with easy access to global talent; about 35% of business leaders have acknowledged that strategic recruitment of globally distributed employees can substantially elevate their market competitiveness, as revealed in a survey on Remote’s Workforce 2023 report.

Remote also recently launched Freelancer Hub — a one-stop shop for freelancers to manage their operational tasks. Freelancers can now sign up for Remote for free and invite their local and international clients, create globally compliant contracts, generate and send invoices, and receive payments in 70+ currencies. These features complement Remote’s currency-agnostic payments and other tools for companies to pay and manage international and domestic contractors.

“Today, talented people all over the world have more opportunity than ever to build fulfilling careers remotely – but the process of finding and hiring remote candidates is totally broken for both individuals and employers alike,” said Job van der Voort, CEO and co-founder of Remote. “In building this new marketplace we’ve optimized for simplicity and transparency, so it’s easier than ever for job-seekers and companies everywhere to find the perfect match without location as a barrier.”